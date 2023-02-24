Body Language Expert Claims Prince William and Kate Middleton’s PDA Is ‘Beautiful’ While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Acting’

A body language expert weighed in on the surprise PDA between royal family members Prince William and Kate Middleton at the BAFTA Awards versus how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle historically behave in public. The expert says the royal family members are in stark contrast with one another. They called one couple “beautiful” and claimed the other was “acting.”

Royal watchers were shocked to see Kate Middleton tap Prince William’s bottom on the BAFTA’s red carpet

As they walked the red carpet, the Princess of Wales tried to hold her husband’s hand, only to find Prince William didn’t reciprocate at the Royal Festival Hall in London. In an uncharacteristic response, Kate patted her husband on the behind in a rare, unguarded PDA moment.

The playful moment was captured on Instagram by Vogue, which also shared in its caption that even the royals “like to cop a feel.” The affectionate tap occurred as the “regular husband and wife” quickly walked the carpet, and Kate had a wide grin during the sweet moment. However, the couple doesn’t often show gratuitous affection, especially while on duty.

In stark contrast, William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, are a very tactile couple. They are captured holding hands, kissing one another in public, and showing obvious affection for each other in photographs.

A body language expert weighed in on how each royal couple behaves. She claims that while William and Kate are “calculated,” they are in stark contrast to Meghan and Harry, who they believe are “acting” for the cameras.

Body language expert Dr. Louise Mahler found stark differences in the PDA between the royal brothers

In an interview with Sunrise, body language expert Dr. Louise Mahler found stark differences in the PDA between Princes William and Harry and their wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. She discussed how differently the couples behave in front of the cameras.

“Aren’t they magnificent? I think what the poses are showing, they’re loving, strong, and loving,” said Dr. Mahler of Harry and Kate. “I’d take that a step further and say these two take their roles very seriously, and they’re showing us how to behave, and touch is back post-pandemic.”

“Very much nothing is an accident with them, and it’s all calculated and beautiful. They’re a magnificent couple,” she said of the couple.

As for Harry and Meghan, Dr. Mahler looked at two photographs taken following the One Young World Summit Awards in Sept. 2022. She observed that Meghan uses an acting technique in public with Harry.

“It’s an acting technique before you go on stage. Don’t look down, everybody always looks down, and we tend to talk to our internal voices, which are always negative, so the acting technique is always look up,” she explained.

“The thing is, with Meghan in this photo, she’s looking up and making sure the camera and lighting are right. It’s always Meghan’s moment!” Mahler revealed. However, in a secondary image where the couple held hands, she tells how they touched hands, showing a certain intimacy. This is not the hand on the back but finger stroking.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton typically refrain from PDA in public due to their royal status

Kate Middleton and Prince William likely refrain from PDA due to their higher rank in the royal family. They probably show little PDA to remain professional in their designated roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The couple appears to have taken a page from the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. The couple was married for 73 years until Philip’s death in April 2021 at 99 years old. Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, and remained devoted to her husband’s memory until the end.