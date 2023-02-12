Body Language Expert Reveals King Charles Grandchild Who Brings Out His ‘Fun’ Side

A body language expert analyzed King Charles’ interactions with one grandchild who tends to bring out his “fun” side. Charles and Prince Louis have shared some too-cute moments and the king definitely adores his grandson’s personality.

King Charles shows public displays of affection with two royal family members, expert notes

Body language expert Judi James looked at the way Prince Louis appears to bring out a more fun aspect of King Charles, telling Express, “Like most grandparents, Charles probably dotes on all his grandchildren, even the ones he doesn’t get to see.”

According to the body language expert, Louis appears to have some of the same traits as his uncle, Prince Harry.

“Louis seems to have been named after Charles’s much-adored uncle Louis Mountbatten but he seems to have inherited his cheeky, spontaneously playful and affectionate traits from his own uncle, Harry,” James said.

According to the expert, King Charles is most likely to show public displays of affection with Zara Tindall and his grandson.

“Zara Tindall has always been relaxed and hugely demonstrative with uncle Charles in public and Charles clearly adores being on the receiving end of her hugs and very affectionate displays,” James explained.

She added, “Louis looks like the other member of the family that treats Charles just like any other grandpa, no matter who and how many cameras are watching.”

Charles appears more ‘down-to-earth’ around Prince Louis, expert says

Both Zara and Louis bring out a more “down-to-earth” side of Charles, according to James.

“As a result, both Zara and Louis bring out some of the best body language in Charles, with Louis, in particular, able to give the king the gift of looking openly affectionate and more down-to-earth than normal,” she explained.

Kate Middleton appears to appreciate the grandfather and grandson relationship, according to the expert. “Kate seems to realize this and there was one very iconic moment when she held baby Louis out towards Charles in a gesture that appeared to also suggest some thawing of the frost that had settled between William and his father,” James explained.

She continued, “Charles responded tentatively but the way his face was wreathed in wrinkles of pleasure spoke volumes.”

Expert says King Charles looks ‘most relaxed’ and ‘fun’ around one grandchild

James also pointed out one of Charles’ “most relaxed” and “fun” moments involving Louis. “There is also a moment during the official photo when Kate allows Louis to lean forward and grab his grandfather’s face that shows Charles at one of his most relaxed, fun and spontaneous moments,” the expert explained.

Of course, Louis famously climbed into Charles’ lap at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee pageant when he was wiggly and making faces.

“It was Charles’ lap that Louis was placed on when he became fidgety during the Jubilee event and it is Louis’ responses to being held or hugged by Charles that allows us to see the very genuine aspect of their warmth for one another,” James noted.

“You can pick a child up or sit it on your lap but it’s when we see Louis throw his arms round his grandad’s neck in a reciprocal gesture that we get a hint of how close the pair are behind the scenes,” she added.

