This is who a body language expert says is the "most rebellious" royal child (and no, it's not Prince Louis).

Royal watchers first got to see Prince Louis’ big personality during the late Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022. In the months since we’ve seen the young prince during several other appearances showing off his cheeky (and rebellious) side. But according to a body language expert, Louis is not the “most rebellious royal child.” The one who takes that title actually pushed a future king down a hill.

Members of the royal family including Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Savannah Phillips, standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Most ‘rebellious royal child’ isn’t Prince Louis, according to expert

Before Prince Louis was showcasing his adorable antics at events, a lesser-known royal child was paving the way for him.

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James told Express that the “most rebellious” of the late queen’s great-grandchildren is Princess Anne’s granddaughter Savannah Phillips.

According to James, “Savannah Phillips is currently leading an exclusive but competitive set of runners when it comes to winning the title of the most rebellious young royal.”

The expert added that doesn’t necessarily mean that Savannah is terribly behaved explaining: “Savannah’s body language defines her as fearless and the best fun. Not a naughty rebel but just the most playful and often hilarious one of all the late queen’s great-grandchildren.”

Who is Savannah Phillips?

Savannah Phillips puts her hand over Prince George’s mouth whilst they stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly welcomed Savannah on Dec. 29, 2010. She is the oldest of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren and is currently 19th in the line of succession to the British throne.

James said that Savannah has “royal rebels Zara and Mike [Tindall] as her aunt and uncle, stoic Princess Anne as her granny, and a whole gang of younger royal children to ring-lead the fun with. The younger royals clearly adore her and she is often seen showing her caring and nurturing side or even checking their behavior in between bouts of showing them how to be free and how to enjoy even the most challenging royal events.”

The body language expert observed that Savannah’s behavior with one particular young royal is very telling.

“When it comes to her future king Prince George she is refreshingly irreverent. If she’s not making him laugh by pulling faces she can be seen clamping a hand over his mouth on the royal balcony or even pushing him downhill at polo,” James noted.

Savannah Phillips pushes Prince George down a hill during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo | Karwai Tang/WireImage

James continued: “Living her entire life under the spotlight has made Savannah very accustomed to the constant cameras, and she looks blissfully uninhibited or shy. She is a fun young royal, but the multi-faceted pre-teen has a very emotionally intelligent side.”

The expert also pointed out that Savannah “provided one of the most touching images from the late queen’s vigil, when she looked up at her tearful father with concern, comfort, and support.”