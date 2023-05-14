Body Language Expert Says Camilla Parker Bowles Is Copying the Late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Gestures and Emotions’

King Charles III‘s wife went from being the most hated woman in the U.K. to Britain’s queen.

Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) worked hard over the years to repair her image and gain acceptance from the public. And following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, she began working on building her confidence. According to a body language expert, one way she’s done that is by taking a page out of her late mother-in-law’s book and copying some of the “gestures” she used to make.

Camilla Parker Bowles departs following coronation service at Westminster Abbey | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Expert says Queen Camilla ‘modeled herself on Queen Elizabeth’ with ’emotions and gestures’

Queen Elizabeth was the monarch for more than 70 years so there’s no better person for Queen Camilla to “model” herself after. Body language expert Darren Stanton has picked up on a few examples of how Camilla has been doing that.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton said: “Having analyzed Camilla’s character traits and body language for many years, there has been a steady increase in her characteristics, which we can now attribute to Queen Elizabeth. I think Camilla always had a great deal of respect for the queen and it’s rumored that the pair got on very well. I believe Camilla has very much emulated the queen since taking on the Queen Consort role herself.

“Camilla is generally very conscious of how she comes over on camera. While Kate Middleton and Prince William have a happy-go-lucky attitude, with lots of displays of affection, Camilla adheres to the royal protocols that the queen once did. For example, she will only wear certain dresses and jewelry in public and displays certain emotions. She comes across as very controlled. When it comes to her non-verbal behaviors, she often makes certain gestures and animations with her hands that are similar to the queen. From my analysis, it appears Camilla has attempted to model herself on the queen.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive in a horse carriage to Ascot Racecourse | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Stanton noticed that Camilla has ‘gained more self-reassurance within herself’ too

Something Stanton also observed is that after not showing a ton of confidence at public events in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Camilla has slowly become more confident as she grows into her role.

“Like most people in a new job or role, it takes time to adjust,” he explained and compared her early days as a member of the Firm to how she acts now. “After joining the royal family, it was important to Camilla how she was perceived by the public, and moreover, immediate family like Prince William and [Prince] Harry. Initially, she was quite an unconfident person, however, as time has gone on, she has gained a lot more self-reassurance within herself. While this hasn’t happened overnight, I do believe Camilla now feels accepted as Charles’ wife.

“Since taking on the queen consort role, she has developed into an all-round person, based on decades of being around the royal family. She now feels she has earned the right to be a senior member of the family. In recent years, Camilla has developed more individuality. She’s very much her own person, whilst also adhering to the respect and traditions of the [late] queen.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.