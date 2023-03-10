Body Language Expert Says Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Lacks Social Confidence’ and Doesn’t Know How to Act After Receiving Odd Gift

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles) have been busy lately attending a number of royal engagements and greeting members of the public during walkabouts. Sometimes after shaking hands, fans give the royals gifts such as a bouquet of flowers or a stuffed animal. But during a recent visit, Camilla received something rather odd.

Here’s what that was and why a body language expert says the queen consort didn’t know how to act after it was given to her.

What Queen Camilla received from a fan during walkabout

On March 7, the king and his wife visited Colchester to meet with the public and celebrate the area’s new city status. When Camilla approached a group of youngsters to shake hands they gave her a paper crown from Burger King and told her it was a “last-minute gift.”

At first, Camilla looked confused by what was handed to her but then said “Burger King? Thank you very much” and let out a quick laugh before she moved on.

The video was shared on social media with caption: “Somebody in Colchester gave Camilla the queen consort a Burger King crown. One to wear for the coronation?”

Body language expert says Camilla shows ‘ongoing awkwardness’

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the exchange. She told Express that the queen consort didn’t really know what to make of the unusual gift and she seems to struggle with handling slightly awkward or unexpected moments with the public.

“Queen Camilla’s signals of ongoing awkwardness are visible in this moment when a fan gifts her a paper crown from a burger bar,” James said.

According to the expert: “Camilla clearly looks rather thrown by the sight of the paper crown and unable to join in the laughter about it or add to the fun.” James pointed out that Camilla struggled to handle the slightly strange interaction in a relaxed way explaining: “She lacks the kind of easy social confidence that will help her cope with what she seems to see as odd behavior.”

Expert previously noticed Camilla displaying ‘nervousness’ and ‘anxiety’

This isn’t the first times James has suggested that Camilla isn’t totally comfortable during public events. She noticed King Charles’ wife showing signs of “anxiety” at an appearance on Remembrance Day in November.

James observed the queen consort’s body language that day and concluded that it was nerve-wracking for her. The expert picked up on some “gestures of open anxiety from Camilla” and explained that “she looked unable to keep totally still and spoke to Kate Middleton [the Princess of Wales] at one point but while looking straight ahead rather than turning to her.

“Kate’s calm and very still body language was in contrast to Camilla’s nervous movements that showed the most in the fluttering of her hymn sheet as her two hands fiddled with it throughout.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.