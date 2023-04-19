Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Was ‘Downgraded’ in Royal Family Photo While Meghan Markle Was the ‘Stand-out Star’

The countdown to King Charles III’s coronation is on and with the ceremony just weeks away the Palace has released a program which includes a family photo taken back in 2018.

Now, a body language expert is breaking down that photo and why it appears that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was “downgraded” while Prince Harry‘s wife, Meghan Markle, looks like the “stand-out star.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton watch a flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The photograph selected to represent the royal family

The family photo included within King Charles’ official coronation program was taken to commemorate his 70th birthday in 2018. It features the king, Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, their three children, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The portrait was shot in the gardens of Clarence House and shows Prince George sitting on his grandfather’s knee and Princess Charlotte sitting next to Camilla. The Sussexes are standing behind the bench next to Waleses as Kate is holding Prince Louis.

Body language expert Judi James said that the picture conveys what looks like a “fond, loving and closely-bonded family.” But according to James, in this particular photo Meghan overshadows Kate.

Expert says Kate was ‘downgraded’ and Meghan looks like the ‘stand-out star’

The Prince of Wales with his family in the garden of Clarence House.



The photo was taken by @ChrisJack_Getty to mark The Prince’s 70th birthday. pic.twitter.com/L7mnUY6nD7 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 13, 2018

James spoke to The Mirror after analyzing the photo and believes that Duchess of Sussex looks like the “stand-out star” while Kate body language is “downgraded.”

The expert explained that “Kate has received a body language downgrade here. Standing to the side of the pose and looking outward, she appears stripped of her current status as the stand-out star of the Firm.

“It’s Meghan who catches the eye here, bending forward and laughing in delight as she shares the happy moment with Camilla and Charlotte in a very active and relaxed-looking way. Her pose here suggests warmth and a desire to get involved as part of the family.”

James added: “The choice of a pose that depicts the royals as one fond, loving and closely-bonded family group is so distant from current reality that it suggests that Charles is either a fan of historical air-brushing and photo-shopping, sweeping all the splits, rifts and bitterness under the carpet, or that he is keen to show the Sussexes are welcome back into the fold, with an added hint that maybe life wasn’t so bad for them here after all.”

Why Meghan will not be at the king’s coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and now-King Charles III at Ascot Racecourse together in 2018 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Prince Harry has decided to attend the ceremony, Meghan will not. The duchess is staying behind in California with the pair’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie, one of the reasons Meghan chose to stay home is because the coronation date is also Archie’s birthday. Scobie tweeted: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the U.K. for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

