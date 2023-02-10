Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton Proved She Is ‘Wonderfully Confident in Her Own Skin’ at Recent Appearance

Kate Middleton continues to exude confidence during royal engagements and one of her most recent appearances had the Princess of Wales showing off her athletic abilities too. A body language expert said she’s “wonderfully confident in her own skin.”

Kate Middleton and Captain Preet Chandi | ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton took on a physical challenge at her recent appearance

On Feb. 8, Kate visited Landau Forte College Derby to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi’s return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. She also took part in a training exercise that involved pulling tires.

Kate didn’t let the physical challenge shake her at all and embraced it with confidence and a can-do attitude. When she pulled the tires, Kate joked, “I definitely need to do some training.”

Chandi broke the world record for the “longest, solo, unsupported and unassisted polar expedition by any woman in history.” The Princess of Wales told Chandi, “Well done!” as they hugged and congratulated her when they chatted.

“[Chandi’s] been a huge inspiration, I’m sure, to all of you and, well certainly to me,” Kate said in a speech. She also said she hoped that the accomplishment “inspires you all to believe in yourself, you know, to push your boundaries, and also to look and sort of really work on your own resilience too because they are such strong messages that help support our emotional and mental wellbeing.”

Body language expert points out Kate’s confidence during the appearance

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of Kate during the appearance, pointing out her confidence and determination.

“Footage of Kate pulling the tires along during her latest appearance clearly demonstrates her willingness and confidence, as well as her ability, to blend in with those around her,” Stanton said. “It’s difficult to imagine any member of the royal family allowing themselves to be filmed and photographed in those surroundings and just goes to show how Kate is keen to look past protocols and rewrite the rulebook when it comes to how she and William portray themselves to the public.”

He continued, “Kate looks genuinely happy to be taking part, you can see the determination in her face to impress and she looks back towards her audience reassuringly for their encouragement.”

Stanton also noted that Kate was seen “taking instructions from others quite willingly.” He pointed out, “This is probably the most understated we have seen Kate. She is dressed down in very casual clothing — again a subtle sign from her to appear relatable and on a similar level to those she is interacting with.”

Expert says Kate Middleton is ‘similar to Princess Diana’

Stanton also pointed out how Kate shows some of the same qualities as Princess Diana in the way she takes time to communicate with the public.

“To me, this latest footage of Kate is another example of how similar she is to Princess Diana — she is willing to interact, connect and communicate with all members of society, no matter her status,” the expert said.

Stanton continued, “She is wonderfully confident in her own skin, denoted by her relaxed posture, her genuine smiles, her face continuously fully engaged and she isn’t afraid to show, that at times, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.”

He added, “Since becoming the Princess of Wales we have seen Kate develop in great confidence and this desire to connect with her subjects is a sure sign that she’ll go on to make a much-loved queen.”

