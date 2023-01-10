Prince Harry got candid about his falling out with Prince William and King Charles, and a body language expert says he truly wants to reconcile with his brother and father. Here’s what Harry shared about his rift with the royal family and what the expert said about it.

Prince Harry | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince Harry said Prince William and King Charles have shown ‘absolutely no willingness to reconcile’

The Duke of Sussex has been opening up and spilling the royal family’s secrets. Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare, is scheduled for release on Jan. 10, but several media outlets have already leaked excerpts of the controversial book.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex gets candid about the royal family, including King Charles and Prince William. He described a physical altercation with his brother and detailed some of his father’s shortcomings as a parent. And in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, he recalled a screaming match with William as his father and Queen Elizabeth looked on.

Besides opening up in the Netflix docuseries and his memoir, Harry has also discussed the royal family in recent interviews. He recently spoke with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Tom Bradby on ITV.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” Harry told Bradby. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

A body language expert says Prince Harry genuinely wants to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert and behavior analyst Darren Stanton shared what he observed during Prince Harry’s conversations with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby.

Stanton, known as the “Human Lie Detector,” claims Harry was truthful when he said he wanted peace with his father and brother. “Harry was quizzed on a number of areas, including his relationship with Prince William and King Charles. I do believe he’s been honest when he says he wants to reconcile with his family,” the expert said.

He explained the signs of Prince Harry’s honesty while adding that the Duke of Sussex displayed more emotion for his father than his brother. “When speaking about his father with Tom Bradby, you could see Harry was beginning to well up with tears, as he clearly still loves his father very much,” Stanton said. “There was not as much emotion for William, however he clearly loves his brother and would do whatever was necessary to reconcile and build important bridges back with the monarchy.”

Royal hate: Prince Harry accuses brother William of physical attack according to a new report. Harry writes in his new memoir "Spare" that during an argument in his London home, William called Meghan Markle "difficult" and "rude" before tackling him to the ground ~ 'Guardian' pic.twitter.com/BwNXGpO3To — Stephen Mutoro (@smutoro) January 5, 2023

The Duke of Sussex was ‘deeply upset’ while talking about his father, says body language expert

The body language expert said Prince Harry’s pauses during the interviews denoted genuine emotion rather than a need to censor himself or come up with a creative answer.

“While analyzing Harry’s 60 Minute interview with Anderson Cooper, there were a couple of telling signs with Harry as he spoke about his father and brother,” Stanton said. “After being asked whether he would return as a full-time member of the royal family, Harry paused and looked down before answering with no. In psychology, this is referred to as auditory internal dialogue, which means he is checking in before he answers.”

Stanton also opined that Harry’s tears when discussing King Charles were real. “He is clearly very deeply upset as he was asked questions about his father,” said the body language expert. “Again, he had tears welling up in his eyes and his pupils dilated slightly, signifying a shift in his internal emotion to sadness. He also bit his lip, which is a self-reassurance gesture people make when they are anxious or uncertain about something.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.