Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Looked ‘Guarded’ When Discussing Prince William During Recent Interview

Prince Harry appeared “guarded” when he discussed Prince William during his recent ITV interview, a body language expert says. Harry spoke about royal family members and showed signals of anger and resentment as well, according to the expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s body language showed ‘signals of anger and resentment,’ expert says

During an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby to promote his memoir Spare, Prince Harry discussed details of his life in the royal family. Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of Prince Harry during the interview with MailOnline.

She said Harry displayed “anger and resentment” when talking about Camilla Parker Bowles as he recalled how he and brother Prince William “begged” the then-Prince Charles not to marry Camilla.

“Harry’s body language signals are contradictory when he talks of his father,” James said. “His voice drops and his features soften but he also seems to prep physically for a challenge or confrontation, despite telling how he has already opened up to his dad and gained the apology he seems to have been craving.”

She continued, “At times he looks tearful but his mantra: ‘I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family’ sounds like an unemotional recitation. The phrase ‘certain members of my family’ prompts signals of anger and resentment.”

“The door is always open.”



Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

Harry ‘acts out anger’ at one point, expert notes

James looked at Harry’s revealing body language when he made the claim that family members leak stories to the media. “He sucks his lips in, and describes how they ‘decided to get into bed with the devil’ using precision gestures to signal righteousness and correctness,” she explained.

“His ‘killer’ accusation here comes through a mime. Using one hand for his family and the other for the tabloid media he presses one hand on top of the other,” James pointed out.

Prince Harry “acts out anger” when Bradby brings up how he’s been “scathing” about Camilla, James noted, with his hand is at his hip “in a partial splay gesture of aggressive arousal or defensiveness.”

James added, “His positive comments skid up towards a ‘but…’ as he sniffs and bristles before swerving politically again to get off this more specific target.”

Expert says Prince Harry is ‘guarded’ when he talks about Prince William

When discussing Prince William, Harry appeared to be more “guarded” with his answers, James said.

“Tom Bradbury uses a first person role-play technique when quizzing Harry about William. He adopts the role, body language and the words of William, acting out potential bewilderment and a sense that Harry has betrayed him,” she said.

James continued, “It’s a powerful technique that can be aimed at prodding the interviewee to reply in kind or to produce a more realistic response. Role-play like this might look a bit overkill but in an emotional situation it can often trigger reactions that normal questioning can’t.”

She noted that “Harry becomes very guarded here though, making it sound like a political interview.”

James explained, “He performs a cut-off ritual, bringing one hand up to his nose. This can often show a desire to want to cover or conceal the mouth or part of the face, which in turn can look evasive.”

The body language expert also said Harry “squirms” when Bradby says (as William), “How could you do this to me?” Prince Harry’s “lack of eye contact is revealing,” the expert noted. “His eyes move to the right and also upward. Avoidance of eye contact like this can also hint at discomfort or evasiveness,” she said.

Harry also touched his nose and sniffed, which James said was a tactic to hide “what looks like an angry or pained grimace.”

She added, “His answers become less direct and more political as he says William might say a lot of things rather than make more specific speculations.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.