Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Looks ‘Lost and Upset’ When Discussing Prince William and King Charles in New Interview

An expert pointed out Prince Harry’s subtle body language clues in his ITV interview with Tom Bradby that indicate he is “lost and upset.” Harry displayed gestures and expressions that were more revealing than what he said about his brother and father, according to the expert.

Prince Harry says he wants his brother and father back in his life in new ITV interview

In a clip released ahead of the interview’s Jan. 8 airdate, Prince Harry shares his hope to reconcile with Prince William and King Charles.

Harry explains, “It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting… I want a family, not an institution.”

He notes, “They feel as though it’s better to keep us somehow as the villains. They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

Prince Harry also shares how he wants his family back in his life. “I would like to get my father back,” he says. “I would like to have my brother back.”

Expert looks at Prince Harry’s revealing body language in the interview clip

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman shared her analysis of Harry in the clip, telling Daily Star the signals she spotted that reveal his real feelings.

She called the brief clip a “treasure trove of revealing information about the Prince’s inner workings.”

Honigman explained, “Harry shows signs of feeling lost and upset when he says that the family have shown no willingness to reconcile.”

She also pointed out the way he was “stroking his thumbs in a comforting gesture.”

Honigman also analyzed Harry’s facial expressions when he spoke of his father and his brother. “He looks straight ahead with his eyes wide open when he says he’d like to get his father back,” she explained.

“This shows that he’s speaking plainly and honestly, from the heart,” Honigman continued. “His eyes appear slightly red and emotional at that. Those emotions are multiplied when he mentions his brother.”

Harry’s eyebrows were a giveaway in this moment, the body language expert said. “As he says he’d like to get his brother back, he raises his eyebrows for a flash, which shows that even the mere memory of his only brother gives him comfort, and at the same time he looks sideways, in a wistful way, as if he wishes it were possible,” she explained.

Harry appears ‘wary and defensive in the interview, ‘ body language expert says

Body language expert Judi James also pointed out Harry’s gestures when he discussed his father and brother, telling the Mirror he showed some “discomfort.”

She explained, “His eye expression looks more wary and defensive and we can see four gestures that would seem to confirm this wariness and discomfort: He licks his lip, he raises one hand to rub his knuckles against his nose, he employs some heavy swallowing and he sniffs loudly.”

James continued, “The hand-to-the-face gesture looks like a cut-off or partial face-covering ritual that people tend to use when they are uncomfortable with the things they are saying.”

