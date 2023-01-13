Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Is Much ‘Angrier’ as He Grows More ‘Confident’ in Speaking His Truth

Prince Harry has been opening up about his personal life and the royal family in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, his book Spare, and various interviews. A body language expert analyzed Harry’s recent television appearances and observed that the Duke of Sussex seems “angrier” after “growing in confidence,” and he is determined to speak his truth.

Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Prince Harry has been sharing royal family secrets and intimate details of his personal life

The public is learning more about Prince Harry than ever before. At the end of 2022, he and Meghan Markle released A Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, exploring the royal couple’s love story. The Duke of Sussex also just released his controversial tell-all memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10. And he has been discussing his relationship with the royal family in several interviews, including with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Tom Bradby on ITV.

Among other revelations, Harry has spoken about a physical altercation with his brother Prince William, and detailed some of his father, King Charles’, shortcomings as a parent.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton (known as the “Human Lie Detector”) compared Harry’s conversations with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby to his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and the 2019 ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

The body language analyst and former police officer concluded that Harry has become “angrier” in recent months as he has grown more confident and is “determined to speak his truth.”

Prince Harry has developed a ‘greater level of confidence’ and is more ‘natural’ and ‘genuine’ than ever, says body language expert

One of the first things body language expert Darren Stanton noticed about Prince Harry’s recent TV interviews is that the Duke of Sussex has matured significantly, and he appears more confident than ever.

“Prince Harry has most definitely changed in terms of body language over the years. Not only has he matured, but he has developed a greater level of confidence and self-awareness,” the expert said, adding that Harry has become “outspoken” when he was “quiet” in the past.

“Since the Oprah and Africa interviews, we are now seeing a very different, more natural version of Harry,” Stanton added. “I believe this is the most open, honest, and genuine version of Harry we have seen in many years.”

The Duke of Sussex shows subliminal signs of ‘anger’ in new interviews, says body language expert

The body language expert observed that Prince Harry is noticeably angrier in his recent TV appearances compared to ones from a few years ago.

“One of the main differences in Harry’s body language compared to his previous interviews is the tone in which he expresses himself,” said Stanton. “We would never usually see Harry get angry, whereas this is a common occurrence nowadays. Particularly with his recent interviews, we have definitely seen Harry stand his ground and get assertive when being asked questions.”

The expert pointed out some of the microexpressions that revealed Harry’s anger. “During these interviews, the first sign that we need to look for is a sudden shifting emotion,” Stanton explained. “A main indicator for Harry is when his cheeks become very red and his eyebrows are pulled together. Psychologically, this is the emergence of anger manifesting in his subconscious. We saw this a lot during his interviews with Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper, where he flashed many micro-expressions of anger.”