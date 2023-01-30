Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Limit Their Children’s Appearances Compared to Monaco Royal Children

A body language expert looked at the difference in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children’s appearances compared to the Monaco royals‘ appearances. There’s a marked difference between the two, the expert noted.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Monaco royals present as a ‘family team,’ expert says

Body language expert Judi James provided her analysis to Express, explaining how the Monaco royals present a “family team” while William and Kate ration their children’s appearances.

“Prince Albert grew up with a semi-celebrity lifestyle thanks to his US film star mother and his two beautiful sisters who both had profiles as socialites as well as royals,” James said.

“Thanks to this and possibly also thanks to his own wife’s illness that caused a long separation during the pandemic, he and Charlene appear to prefer to present themselves as a family team with a line-up of four that includes their young twins,” she continued.

James went on to note how the Monaco royal children are more “immersed” than Kate and William’s kids. “Gabriella and Jacques seem to have been more frequently immersed in the public side of royal life than Kate and William’s children,” the body language expert noted. “George, Charlotte and Louis only make rare appearances that are showing signs of some careful coaching and training behind the scenes.”

She added, “The younger Gabriella and Jacques seem set to learn on the job, as part of the team of four with their parents.”

Body language expert says William and Kate ‘rationed appearances’

The body language expert looked at the challenges William and Kate face with kids who are different ages.

“An intrinsic difference in the family experience is that whereas George, Charlotte, and Louis are different ages, meaning George would have faced any immersion like this as an only child initially, Albert’s children are twins, meaning they have each always had sibling company and back-up from the word go,” she explained.

“Interestingly, rather than causing increased anxiety, the rationed appearances from our UK royal children always seem to have thrown up body language signals of confidence and even what looks like relaxed informality from little Louis in particular,” James pointed out.

She noted that Louis appeared uninhibited during his recent appearances. “Instead of looking fazed by the crowds and cameras he [Louis] appeared totally able to behave playfully with little if any signs of inhibitions at both the Jubilee and at Christmas,” she explained.

James added, “Little Gabriella and Jacques can often look more diffident at events and even though there are photos showing them seeming to have a good time and playing together, they will often pose shyly as their parents place reassuring-looking hands on their shoulders or offer loving hugs.”

Royal expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘wouldn’t let their children appear in public’ if they had a choice

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK magazine (via Express) that he thinks William and Kate would prefer to keep their kids out of the public. “William and Kate wouldn’t let George, Charlotte or Louis appear in public if they had the choice — but they don’t,” he said.

Larcombe continued, “Because if the public doesn’t fall in love with Prince George as a little boy, then he’s going to be playing catch up for the rest of his life. By the time the queen came to the throne, the nation had fallen in love with Princess Elizabeth because they felt her pain.”

He added, “They saw her very popular father, the unexpected king, die at such a young age and the public loved and supported the queen because of what happened to her father.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.