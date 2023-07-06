Find out what a body language expert is saying about the gestures the Prince of Wales was making during the coronation ceremony in Scotland for his father.

Two months after King Charles III‘s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey in London, England, Scotland hosted a ceremony to crown the monarch at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

In attendance with the king and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) were Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). And according to a body language expert William, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, was “looking a little unsure of himself” at the ceremony.

Prince William attends the National Service of Thanksgiving for King Charles III in Scotland | Andrew Milligan – Pool/Getty Images

Expert observes Prince William making gestures that showed he wasn’t confident

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well. He discussed what he observed from William at the Scottish coronation as the prince didn’t appear as confident as he has during other recent events.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton said: “Prince William looks a little unsure of himself as some old gestures of his crept in.”

The expert elaborated: “Every now and then, we see some old gestures creeping in with Prince William. William is seen putting his hand over his torso, which psychologically is covering his vital organs. This is a clear example of a self-reassuring, pacifier gesture, and one we make when we don’t feel fully confident in certain situations.”

Kate, on the other hand, showed an ‘abundant level of confidence’ during the service

Stanton noticed that William’s wife though was “the complete opposite of this, coming across as very authoritative and sure of herself.” He added that the princess has “greatly developed over the years” and now carries herself with an “abundant level of confidence” whenever she appears in public.

Kate Middleton, known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, attends the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images

“We always see this abundant level of confidence with Kate, whether she’s with King Charles, Prince William, or Princess Anne,” Stanton noted. ” We always see this very confident posture. She stood very upright with her shoulders back, and you can tell she is deeply confident in her own skin. She looked the most confident one in the room. She has greatly developed over the years in terms, and now she’s extremely confident in social situations. With Kate, we see that she really enjoys the civil events and meeting people. William will attend them and do his duty, but he doesn’t show this same level of enjoyment or inner resilience as Kate has.”

As for King Charles’ body language during the service, “Although we have seen all royal members develop lots of confidence as of late, I think the king still has those moments where he feels a little insecure and needs that reassurance from those closest to him,” Stanton concluded.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.