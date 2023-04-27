Body Language Expert Thinks Meghan Markle Wanted to Be ‘Invisible’ and Tried to ‘Look Small’ in Last Outing With Kate Middleton

The last walkabout at Windsor Castle where the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and Meghan Markle joined their husbands after viewing tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II has become a topic of discussion lately. That’s because a new book is blowing the lid off what was reportedly going on behind the scenes that day.

Now, body language experts are taking a look back at the footage and photos from that day to see if there is anything they missed that indicated how either of the women felt. According to one expert, the Duchess of Sussex did give off cues of how uncomfortable she was. Here’s more on that and what Kate’s body language revealed.

Royal author says both women found the appearance together difficult

In his book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed, royal historian and commentator Robert Jobson gathered information from palace sources about the unexpected walkabout.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do,” Jobson wrote per the Daily Mail.

But it wasn’t just Kate, Meghan also found joining the Waleses to be a “difficult” thing as well with a source telling People: “That’s the longest (Harry and Meghan) had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what’s being said out there — it was very difficult.”

Expert believes Meghan’s nerves stood out as she tried to make herself ‘look small’

Body language expert David Stephens analyzed photos and video from the walkabout and the moments leading up to it. He spoke to Express about what he observed.

According to Stephens, the princes were “not looking terribly confident” with William adjusting his jacket and Harry holding a hand over his stomach.

However, he thought Kate looked the most at ease even if inside she was feeling something totally different, explaining: “Look at Kate. She’s striding out, she’s walking with purpose.”

He couldn’t say the same for Meghan though and noted that she didn’t want to be front and center. He claimed that the duchess’s poses and posture made it look as though she was trying to appear smaller and almost invisible.

“What do we see when we look at Meghan?” Stephens began before comparing her demeanor to one of the female aides who was trying hard to stay in the background. “Who is she most similar to? If you look at the aide, standing [to] the far side in a very submissive pose. That’s her role. She’s trying to be invisible. If you look at Meghan, she’s doing the same. She’s standing back, holding things in. You don’t see a confident pose.”

