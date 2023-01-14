Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Includes Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Paramore, and More

Music festivals returned in a big way in 2022 after two years of pandemic-related cancellations. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, which typically takes place in June in Manchester, Tennessee, returned in 2022, and is gearing up for an even bigger 2023 edition. Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Paramore are just a few of the big-name artists performing at the festival.

Kendrick Lamar | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Bonnaroo returned in 2022

Bonnaroo 2022 marked the first iteration of the music festival in the new decade, following its last-held event in 2019. The event spanned six stages and included performers such as Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Machine Gun Kelly, Tool, Billy Strings, and The Chicks.

BONNAROO 2023 ✌️? SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣

⁣⁣

Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT ? Sign up for early access at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 pic.twitter.com/N05NnvApvK — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 10, 2023

The Bonnaroo 2023 lineup includes some big names

The 2023 edition of Bonnaroo is sure to excite fans of the festival and of the artists performing there. Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and the Foo Fighters are scheduled to headline the three nights of the weekend. They’ll be supported by acts such as Paramore, Sheryl Crow, Fleet Foxes, Marcus Mumford, Portugal. the Man, Korn, Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, Rina Sawayama, Three 6 Mafia, Alex G, MUNA, Big Freedia, Sylvan Esso, J.I.D., Sampha the Great, Suki Waterhouse, and Paris Jackson.

In addition to performances by the announced artists, Bonnaroo will also host its staple SuperJam show, where top-tier artists across genres come together for the ultimate jam session.

Kendrick Lamar and Paramore are just a few of the artists with new albums

Performing at music festivals is common for artists who either have a new album out or a new album on the way. Kendrick Lamar released his latest album and first since 2017, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, in May 2022, and is nominated for eight Grammy Awards at the 2023 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. MUNA and Rina Sawayama are also among the artists who released new albums in 2022.

Paramore, meanwhile, will be going into Bonnaroo with a relatively new album, compared to Lamar’s which will be over a year old by the time the festival rolls around. The group’s sixth studio album (and also their first since 2017), This Is Why, is set for release in February 2023.