Book Claims Prince Harry Had a Disastrous Phone Call With King Charles After Advice From Queen Elizabeth

Robert Jobson quotes a source in his book, New King, as saying Queen Elizabeth II grew “wearisome” of Prince Harry’s regular phone calls about money.

Eventually, Queen Elizabeth supposedly told Prince Harry to speak to King Charles.

Prince Harry did, per an excerpt, and it ended with King Charles refusing his youngest son’s calls.

Queen Elizabeth II dished out advice to family members over the years. However, according to a new book, it didn’t always end well. The queen’s advice for Prince Harry and how it reportedly led to King Charles III stopping communication with his youngest son.

Queen Elizabeth told Prince Harry to call King Charles about money because she ‘didn’t want to interfere’

In a Mail Online excerpt from Our King: Charles III—The Man And The Monarch Revealed, author Robert Jobson detailed how the queen’s advice to Harry went wrong. The now-38-year-old supposedly contacted Queen Elizabeth to discuss money after he and Meghan Markle moved to California.

However, according to the excerpt, Harry’s calls became increasingly “difficult” for the late monarch. “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome,” a source told Jobson. “She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship.”

The queen, the source added, “would urge him [Harry] to speak to his father.” Because according to Jobson, “It troubled the queen when he kept trying to air his grievances.”

Prince Harry allegedly ‘swore’ at King Charles during a phone call about money

According to Jobson, Harry took the queen’s advice and called his father. However, as the author noted, it “didn’t work out.”

“Charles simply stopped taking Harry’s calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds,” Jobson wrote.

What happened during the phone call got back to the late monarch, who spoke to her son about not giving Harry money. “When the queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in he told her that he wasn’t a bank,” the author said.

In January 2023, Harry revealed he’s not currently on speaking terms with King Charles or his older brother, Prince William. Two months later, in March 2023, it seemed the status remained unchanged. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared they’d received an email from the king’s office — not the king himself — regarding the coronation.

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made money since leaving the royal family

After stepping down as senior “working” royals in 2020 and getting money from King Charles for the transition period, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer received money from the royal family (via Insider).

Instead, they relied mostly on Harry’s inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana. A sum estimated to be around $10 million.

Eventually, the pair inked multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify, Netflix, and Penguin Random House. Said deals have so far resulted in Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, and Harry’s record-breaking Spare memoir. It also allowed the pair to purchase their current home, a nearly 19,000-square-foot mansion in Montecito, California.

Today, Harry and Meghan have an estimated joint net worth of $60 million.