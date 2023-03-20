‘Bosch’ Cast Remembers Lance Reddick: ‘A Void Never to Be Filled’

The Bosch cast is remembering Lance Reddick, who died March 17 at age 60. The actor played Irvin Irving in the Prime Video series.

Lance Reddick dead at 60

Reddick died suddenly at home of natural causes, his publicist told the AP. In addition to portraying Chief Irving on Bosch, the Baltimore-born actor had memorable roles in The Wire, the John Wick movies, One Night in Miami…, Fringe, American Horror Story: Coven, and Oz. He was set to star as Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and portrayed Commander Zavala in the Destiny video game series.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” Reddick’s wife Stephanie Reddick said in a statement shared on her late husband’s Twitter on March 18. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”

The ‘Bosch’ cast remembers Irvin Irving actor

After Reddick’s death, many people who had worked with the actor over the years took to social media to celebrate his life. They included several of his Bosch co-stars.

“The passing of @lancereddick leaves a void never to be filled,” tweeted series star Titus Welliver, who plays Harry Bosch on Bosch and its spinoff, Bosch: Legacy. “An artist and personification of kindness and grace. He was not my friend, he was my brother for 26 years and I am forever grateful. A new star in our night sky, look to it with a full heart. I love you brother.”

Welliver went on to describe Reddick’s death as a “staggering loss.”

Linda Park, who played Irvin Irving’s wife in later seasons of Bosch, remembered her co-star’s “silly sense of humor” as well as his kindness, generosity, and “beautifully surprising vulnerability.”

“This world was blessed with your spirit and talent and while you were taken too soon may you soar free and happy and at ease,” she tweeted.

DaJuan Johnson, who played Detective Pierce, tweeted that he was “at a loss,” noting that the loss of Reddick was another blow after the death of Bosch actor Annie Wersching earlier in 2023.

Michael Connelly wrote the books that inspired the Bosch series. He called Reddick “a key ingredient” in the show and a “wonderful person, friend, and collaborator.” Connelly tweeted that the actor was able to take “a character who was paper-thin in the books” and make him “multi-dimensional, Machiavellian, intriguing, and even sympathetic.”

Wendell Pierce, David Simon of ‘The Wire’ also remember Lance Reddick

Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon. https://t.co/ACflsf29T3 — David Simon (@AoDespair) March 17, 2023

A tribute to the late actor also came from his Wire co-star Wendell Pierce. He tweeted that Reddick was “a man of great strength and grace … the epitome of class.”

The Wire creator David Simon described Reddick’s death as “gutting” in a tweet.

“Yes he was talented,” tweeted Domenick Lombardozzi, who played Herc in the acclaimed HBO series. “More important Lance was a true gentleman and one of sweetest men to be around. My sincere condolences to Reddick family and loved ones. He will truly be missed.”

