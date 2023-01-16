‘Bosch: Legacy’: 5 Shows to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Can’t get enough of Harry Bosch? The good news is that the detective, played by Titus Welliver, will be back on TV screens soon in Bosch: Legacy Season 2. The cast recently wrapped filming on the new batch of episodes, though no premiere date has been announced. In the meantime, check out one of these five similar shows that should appeal to Bosch fans.

Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ is also based on a book series by Michael Connelly

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Bosch fans who haven’t already binged Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer will definitely want to add it to their to-watch list. Also based on a series by author Michael Connelly, it focuses on a Los Angeles defense attorney named Mickey Haller who has a knack for getting involved in some very complicated cases. In the books, Haller and Bosch are actually half-brothers who occasionally work together. While you won’t get any cameos from Welliver in the Netflix show, The Lincoln Lawyer and Bosch still share the same DNA, making this a must-watch for Connelly fans.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 is streaming on Netflix. The show has been renewed for season 2.

Alan Ritchson stars in ‘Reacher’

Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) takes Harry Bosch’s loner tendencies and turns them up to 11. In Reacher’s first season, the hulking ex-military policeman turned roving vigilante rolls into a small Georgia town and is promptly accused of murder. He sticks around to clear his name and unravel a vast conspiracy in the seemingly quiet burg. Adapted from author Lee Child’s best-selling books, Reacher struck the right chord with fans disappointed by an earlier movie version featuring a miscast Tom Cruise. The series fits neatly into Prime Video’s growing library of shows based on popular “dad fiction,” including Bosch, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and The Terminal List.

Reacher Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video. The show has been renewed for season 2.

AMC’s ‘Dark Winds’ focuses on Navajo Nation cops

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn in ‘Dark Winds’ | Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC

In Bosch, the city of L.A. is as much of a character as Harry Bosch himself. If you’re looking for another cop drama with a strong sense of place, check out AMC’s Dark Winds. This noir-ish thriller is set in the Navajo Nation in the 1970s. Based on a series of novels by Tony Hillerman, it follows two tribal police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Goron), as they investigate a bank heist and a gruesome motel room murder.

Dark Winds Season 1 is streaming on AMC+. The show has been renewed for season 2.

‘Three Pines’ is a new mystery series streaming on Prime Video

Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache in ‘Three Pines’ | Amazon Studios

At first glance, Harry Bosch and Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) don’t seem to have much in common. The Canadian detective (based on a character created by author Louise Penny) at the heart of Prime Video’s mystery series is far more gentle and patient than his Bosch: Legacy counterpart. It’s almost impossible to imagine him bending the rules to solve a crime. But both men share a commitment to righting wrongs and seeking justice, even when it puts them in conflict with the powers that be. That’s evidenced in Three Pines Season 1’s overarching mystery, where Gamache and his colleagues attempt to discover what happened to a missing indigenous woman named Blue Two Rivers (Anna Lambe).

Three Pines Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video.

‘The Shield’ offers another look at the LAPD

Dirty cops don’t get more entertaining than The Shield’s Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis). The head of LAPD’s Strike Team takes a by-any-means-necessary approach to police work, even if that means he often sinks to (or below) the level of the drug dealers and other criminals he’s trying to bust. Mackey is the polar opposite of Harry Bosch. But there’s no question that The Shield delivers a compelling look at the ugly side of police work.

The Shield Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Hulu.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.