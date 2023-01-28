‘Bosch: Legacy’ Cast: Max Martini Will Play an LAPD Detective in Season 2

A fresh face will be joining the Bosch: Legacy cast when the show returns for season 2 on Amazon Freevee. Actor Max Martini will play a new character named Don Ellis.

Max Martini joins the ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 cast

Martini’s character is a vice cop in the LAPD. Detective Don Ellis is “intelligent and fierce, and not above getting down and dirty with the criminals he polices to get the job done,” according to Deadline, which reported the casting news.

Ellis is a character in author Michael Connelly’s 18th Harry Bosch novel, The Crossing. Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will draw from that book. It follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch – now working as a PI – as he teams up to investigate the case of a man who may have been wrongly accused of murder. Bosch’s investigation soon leads right to the heart of the police department. But as he gets closer to discovering the truth, he makes himself a target.

Max Martini starred in ‘The Unit’ and has appeared in movies such as ‘Pacific Rim’

Martini has appeared in numerous television shows and movies. He played Mack Gerhardt in the CBS series The Unit, which aired from 2006 to 2010, Hercules “Herc” Hansen in Pacific Rim, and Mark “Oz” Geist in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

He’s also had roles in movies such as Saving Private Ryan, Captain Phillips, Fifty Shades of Grey, and The Tender Bar. In addition, Martini has made appearances in TV shows such as White Collar, CSI: Miami, and Without a Trace. He’s also been seen in Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers return for ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will also feature the return of the show’s core cast: Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch. Mimi Rogers as defense attorney Honey Chandler, and Madison Lintz as Harry’s daughter (and rookie LAPD officer) Maddie Bosch.

Filming on the new episodes wrapped up in December 2022, according to a tweet from Connelly.

“We just finished filming another season of Bosch: Legacy and I think that after nine seasons of telling the Bosch story, we have hit a high watermark,” he wrote on Dec. 11. “We adapted THE CROSSING (2015) but added new stuff and of course paid off last season’s cliffhanger. I’m not sure yet when in 2023 the show will premiere on Amazon Freevee/Prime, but I don’t think anyone will be disappointed. Titus, Madison, and Mimi turned in great performances as did all the cast; the usual suspects as well as some new faces.”

No premiere date for Bosch: Legacy Season 2 has been announced. However, Welliver said in an August 2022 Instagram comment that the episode would likely be released in spring 2023.

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee.

