The second season of 'Bosch: Legacy' picks up after season 1's cliffhanger as Harry desperately searches for his missing daughter, Maddie.

Don’t mess with this dad. Amazon Freevee has revealed the first teaser for Bosch: Legacy Season 2, which premieres this October, and things are intense, to say the least. Harry Bosch is on the hunt for his daughter Maddie, who was abducted in the season 1 finale. He’s not going to let anything stand in the way of finding her, even his former partner, J. Edgar.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 picks up after last season’s cliffhanger

Bosch: Legacy’s first season ended on a major cliffhanger when rookie LAPD officer Maddie (Madison Lintz) was kidnapped by a masked assailant – presumably the infamous screen-cutter rapist. Season 2 will pick up after that event as retired cop turned PI Harry (Titus Welliver) hunts down the man who took his only child.

“Maddie’s been taken,” he says in the first teaser for the new season (via YouTube). “Tell me what I’m supposed to do.”

Harry’s crime-solving skills have never been in doubt, even as he left the force behind in the Bosch series finale. But will his emotional connection to this case cloud his judgment?

“You have no idea what I’m feeling right now,” he tells someone in a voiceover as we see the character slumped next to his Jeep, in tears. The teaser ends with Harry slowly pulling back a sheet that covers a dead body. Could Maddie be dead? We doubt Bosch: Legacy would kill off one of its core characters in such a fashion, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Jamie Hector returns as J. Edgar in the ‘Bosch’ spinoff

Jamie Hector and Titus Welliver in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 | Amazon Freevee/Greg Gayne

Maddie’s fate remains a mystery (for now) but we do know Harry won’t sit on the sidelines while his daughter is missing. However, his determination to find her could bring him up against a surprising antagonist – his former partner, Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector).

“Harry, we have to do this the right way,” J. Edgar tells him.

“You have to,” Harry replies. “I don’t.”

Later, J. Edgar tells Harry he has to step back and let the police do their job. Harry begs his friend not to cut him out of the investigation.

Based on the teaser, it looks like Hector will have a fairly significant role in Bosch: Legacy Season 2. That’s welcome news for fans who missed his presence in season 1, where he appeared only briefly in a single episode. (A J. Edgar spinoff series is also in the works at Amazon.)

The FBI looks into Carl Rogers’ murder in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2

In addition to Maddie’s abduction, Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will pick up another lingering storyline from season 1: The murder of crooked financier Carl Rogers (Michael Rose).

Rogers, a corrupt hedge fund millionaire, was the man behind the attempt on Honey Chandler’s (Mimi Rogers) life in Bosch. In Bosch: Legacy, it was revealed that he’d been working with the Russian mob on a scheme to steal gas from a refinery. Rogers reluctantly agreed to testify against the Russians– to whom he owed a substantial amount of money – but managed to ditch his handlers and escape. He planned to flee overseas in a shipping container, but the mobsters caught up with him first. Honey witnessed Rogers’ murder and told Harry what happened, but they agreed to keep the truth to themselves.

In season 2, Rogers’ murder has been discovered, and the FBI is investigating. That places both Harry and Honey under suspicion.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 20 on Amazon Freevee. The first four episodes will be available to stream on that date. Additional episodes will drop on Fridays through Nov 10.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.