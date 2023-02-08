‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 to Premiere in Fall 2023

There’s big news in the world of Bosch. Not only is Amazon planning to expand the Bosch universe with two more spinoffs of its hit detective series, but we also have a better idea of when Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will arrive on Amazon Freevee.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 coming later in 2023

Amazon renewed its first Bosch spinoff, Bosch: Legacy, ahead of the show’s May 2022 series premiere. Season 2 wrapped filming late last year, according to a tweet from author Michael Connelly. The new episodes will begin streaming sometime in the fall of 2023, Deadline recently reported.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 will draw from Connelly’s 2015 novel The Crossing. The writers also “added new stuff and of course paid off last season’s cliffhanger,” the author tweeted. That cliffhanger saw Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) daughter Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), now working as a rookie LAPD officer, apparently being abducted by the screen-cutter rapist.

A ‘Bosch’ spinoff about Jerry Edgar is in development

In addition to another season of Bosch: Legacy, Amazon is also working on two more Bosch spinoff series. The first will focus on Bosch’s former partner Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission that takes him to Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. The Wire alum Jamie Hector is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Edgar in the as-yet-untitled series.

“Guess who can’t wait to get to work!!!!” Hector tweeted after the spinoff was announced.

The other planned spinoff would focus on Detective Renee Ballard, who leads LAPD’s cold case division. That character appears in Connelly’s series of Harry Bosch novels but has not yet popped up in either Bosch or Bosch: Legacy.

No word on when ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2 will be on Netflix; ‘Avalon’ dead at ABC

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 1 | Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

While fans can look forward to a return to the Bosch universe later this year on Freevee, there’s as yet no word on when another series based on Connelly’s books will return to Netflix. The Lincoln Lawyer focuses on LA attorney Mickey Haller (who just happens to be Harry Bosch’s half-brother) and debuted on the streamer in May 2022. The show, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Haller, has been renewed for a second season. However, Netflix hasn’t revealed when those episodes will be available to stream.

Avalon, a planned drama inspired by Connelly’s short story of the same name, has a less promising future. The show was set to star Neve Campbell as a detective on Catalina Island. ABC gave Avalon a straight-to-series order in February 2023. However, the network later decided to not move forward after viewing the pilot, Variety reported.

Bosch: Legacy Season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee.

