Brandi Glanville From ‘RHOBH’ on Suing Bravo: ‘They’re Not Super Excited About You Ever Again’

Brandi Glanville from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip said when you sue Bravo you are seemingly sealing your fate.

Ahead of the RHUGT Season 4 rumored drama with Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Glanville said that Housewives or cast members who sue Bravo were less likely to return to the network, citing Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County as an example.

Brandi Glanville said they don’t want you back when you sue Bravo

Gunvalson’s friend Tamra Judge, returned to RHOC this season, but Gunvalson was not asked to be a full-time cast member. Glanville thinks Gunvalson was not asked back because of the legal action she took in 2019 against the network.

Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson | Zack DeZon/Peacock

“I think that Vicki kind of felt like her and Tamra were a package deal,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “If one was going back, the other was going back. But you know, Vicki did sue Bravo before. Vicki’s pulled some sh*** and Tamra hasn’t.”

“So yeah, when you sue Bravo, they’re not super excited about you ever again,” she said. “And I think Vicki’s story’s been told, like, we’ve seen the story. I want her to go on and find love and be happy without a camera in her face.”

Why did Vicki sue Bravo?

After Gunvalson’s last season of RHOC, she planned to sue Bravo over remarks Kelly Dodd made about her because she was concerned editors wouldn’t remove them. Gunvalson eventually withdrew the lawsuit against Dodd, Bravo TV, and RHOC production company, Evolution Media.

However, Glanville believes the damage was done. “They talked about on the reunion,” Glanville recalled.

“And I always say this, ‘You don’t s*** where you eat.’ But I think that most people do.”

“I think that the longer people are on, the more money they make,” she added. “And people are realizing if we can get someone for almost no money and we can stop paying this person millions, let’s cut the budget.”

Brandi Glanville said she would only sue Bravo if her children were being harmed

Another example is NeNe Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She sued Bravo TV and executive producer Andy Cohen over failure to address racism. She later dropped the suit.

“Bravo doesn’t like when you sue them, like who wants to do that?” she said. Glanville then added, “I will not sue anyone unless they harm my children, but we’re on a reality show. Like, this is what we’re going to do.”

“People are going to say the most f***ed up things about us. Get the f*** over it,” she added. “And people don’t realize they’re replaceable. You know what I mean? Like we’re all replaceable. There’s enough rich b****es in town to take all of our jobs. But if we do it right, and we do it respectfully, I think with the people that are paying us, all of this, it’s a lot of f***ing money. If you get fired, there’s no such thing as job security in this, what we’re doing, just kind of do it gracefully.”

Glanville was reportedly sent home early from RHUGT Season 4 for sexually assaulting Manzo. Glanville’s attorney recently sent a letter to the production company, demanding they release footage of the alleged assault to prove the interaction did not occur.