Bravo’s ‘Dancing Queens’ Exclusive Clip: Will Leonie Biggs Lose It All Because of a ‘Silly Mistake’?

The high-octane, heart-stopping Jive may be a huge game-changer for the Dancing Queens tonight on Bravo. Drama is at its peak as the fierce competitors push themselves to the limit to dominate the judge’s attention and move closer to winning it all.

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the American Star Ball in Atlantic City, NJ becomes a little cutthroat when Donie Burch is seen almost colliding with Sabrina Strasser during the dance. “My dress is suffocating me and now Sabrina is suffocating me too,” Burch says in a confessional.

And while Burch recovers and the queens complete the dance, Leonie Biggs realizes she made what could be a fatal mistake that could cost her.

Leonie Biggs worries a ‘silly mistake’ will be a problem on ‘Dancing Queens’

Biggs skillfully glides across the dance floor but she ruminates about the competition in her head. “I f***ed up the Samba,” she said in a confessional. She added, “I can’t let this get into my head. I have to channel Cleopatra and redeem myself.”

The dancers complete the number, but once Biggs and her partner leave the floor, she reveals what she says is a “silly mistake.”

‘Dancing Queens’ Key Art | Bravo Media

Biggs and her partner review the dance as they breathlessly walk out of the ballroom. “That felt … a little bit … like driving on ice,” she says trying to catch her breath. Her partner agrees that the floor was “a little slippery” and “shaky.”

“I think I f***ed up my last steps,” she says.

Cameras flashback to Biggs’s feet during the dance and a possible error. “This is exactly why I’m doing a smaller competition,” she says in a confessional. “I’ve been hyperfocused on the Rumba, but that’s no excuse. I missed a lockstep and that’s just a silly mistake.”

Leonie says she’s a ‘perfectionist’ in her ‘Dancing Queens’ bio

Is Biggs overthinking the error? Her bio holds a clue that she holds onto every detail to ensure she’s the best of the best.

“Leonie (Haworth, NJ) is a perfectionist who doesn’t like to take on anything unless she can be the best at it. With a full plate, she balances life as a wife and mother with her high-powered career in finance,” according to Bravo.

“This dance season, Leonie has a new pro partner, Koysta Samarskyi, which adds stress, doubt, and additional hours of practicing before she feels ready to compete. Fiercely competitive in nature, she feels the pressure to be a championship ballroom dancer and beat out the other ladies to earn the coveted first place.”

So is Biggs overthinking the step or did the judges see it, putting her at a disadvantage in the competition? Find out tonight.

Bravo’s Dancing Queens is on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo.