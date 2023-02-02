Bravo’s ‘Love Without Borders’: Who Broke Up? Who Stayed Together … And Who Found Love?

Bravo‘s Love Without Borders ended up being somewhat of a matchmaking fail as every match dating coach Arica Angelo made didn’t last.

But for at least one couple, the experience ended in a marriage proposal. After Naeem Thompson split from Chandra Chugani, he ended up finding love with someone he met in Panama City. Naeem fell hard for Ori and with only days left on his Visa he proposed. She said yes. The couple is planning their wedding, which according to Bravo, will be in “early 2023.”

A ‘Love Without Borders’ twist on romance in Dubai

After his relationship with Gurleen Virk went sideways and she left Dubai, Shreyas Mehta was matched with Gabrielle Garcia. The match was going well. In fact, they both decided to give romance a shot – until she had to return to the US for her brother’s wedding.

Shreyas hoped that Gabby would return to Dubai. But upon her return to New Jersey, she admitted that she missed her family. She decided not to return to Dubai but she and Shreyas still had feelings for one another. Neither are dating other people and Gabby plans to visit him in Dubai. “We’re always gonna talk,” Gabby insisted in a confessional.

In a twist perhaps no one saw coming, Gurleen ended up finding love after she returned home. “I’m back in San Diego and I’ve been dating someone. She’s an amazing person,” she gushed. “I’m really happy and I’ve found someone that I can see myself spending the rest of my life with.”

More mismatches on the Bravo dating show

Another Love Without Borders couple who broke up was Maël Lucas and Aaron Motacek. Maël ended up finding love … with a larger apartment. He’s not dating but moved into a bigger space. And like Gurleen, Aaron found romance at home. “I actually have been hanging out with somebody,” he shared. “That’s something that’s really new in my life.”

Philip Michael Thomas, Jr. and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah also split. Phil returned home and said he’s less of a germaphobe but is still celibate. He is focusing on his music, which he believes will ultimately lead him to love. Carmen is also focusing on her business. “Focusing on becoming more successful,” she shared. She also hopes to meet the right man who is a little less worried about germs, plus someone who will make the first move.

Brian and Danna’s romance crashed and burned on ‘Love Without Borders’

Brian Dilleen and Danna Richards’ journey to romance also came to an end when some of his remarks about her physical appearance became too much. In fact, Arica explained to Brian that criticizing a woman’s appearance is crushing and told him why his comments were inappropriate. He seemed unable to understand what he did wrong and Danna ultimately dumped him. She even opted for a handshake instead of a hug before she departed.

Danna stayed in Ireland for a while and ended up dating someone new. “That went well for a while,” she said. “But then it was a dumpster fire. We’re gonna wait on the dating for a little bit. I mean, if Prince Charming slips into my DM’s I’m not gonna be sad about it.” Danna and Brian are both currently single.