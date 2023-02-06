Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan Reconnect 2 Decades After ‘Encino Man’: ‘We’re Still Here’

2022 was a year of comebacks, and for several actors, this award season is proving to be one of reconnection and reunion. Brendan Fraser, who is making waves for his brave performance in The Whale, is beloved by fans for his open, warm nature, and for the way that he seems to be genuinely supportive of his fellow actors’ successes.

In a recent roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fraser shared an especially tender moment with Ke Huy Quan, a former co-star of Frasers who is experiencing a renaissance in Hollywood. The moment has since gone viral, with fans raving over the spirit of genuine connection that Fraser and Quan enjoyed.

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan co-starred in the 1992 movie ‘Encino Man’

Brendan Fraser attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards I Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The two actors first crossed paths back in 1992, in a movie called Encino Man. The movie, which was one of Fraser’s big breakthrough roles in Hollywood, told the story of two teenagers who live in Encino, California. After the teens unearth a caveman in the backyard, frozen in ice, chaos ensues. Not only does the caveman have to deal with life in the 20th century, but the geeky teens must contend with their new reality, which involves helping the caveman, “Link,” find his place in society.

Fraser plays the caveman Link, in a role that would go on to define the early years of his career. Quan’s role in the film is smaller, with the former child star playing Kim, one of Link’s teenage friends. Fraser and Quan don’t have a lot of scenes together, but it’s clear that their time together on the set of Encino Man made a big impression on both of them.

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan recently shared a sweet moment during an interview

It has been several decades since Fraser and Quan have had a chance to get together – and a lot of things have happened in both of their lives, both good and bad. However, it seems as though the actors have maintained their respect and affection for each other, as revealed in a recent interaction between Fraser and Quan.

In a recent Actors Roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter, Fraser and Quan had a chance to sit down and chat about their careers, along with other stars like Austin Butler and Colin Farrell. At one point in the roundtable, Quan brought up his time on Encino Man, when he and Fraser were just starting out in the industry. A visibly emotional Fraser told Quan “we’re still here,” which prompted a nod and smile from Quan. At the very beginning of the roundtable, before the discussion started, Fraser and Quan greeted each other with a hug and another acknowledgment from Fraser about how the two have become true survivors in the entertainment industry.

Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser are both experiencing major comebacks

Thirty years ago, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan starred in the same move together. Through no fault of their own, they were blacklisted or pushed out of Hollywood. It lasted for decades.



This week, they were both nominated for Oscars.



Never lose hope. pic.twitter.com/DNlQLIP0RA — Goodable (@Goodable) January 27, 2023

Fraser’s time in the spotlight currently is that much better for fans, knowing that the actor was in semi-retirement from acting for years, following a tough divorce and alleged Hollywood “blacklisting.” His role in The Whale helped to put him back on the map, reminding fans and critics everywhere of his talent and dedication to his work.

As for Quan, who struggled to get roles after his rise to fame in the late ’80s and early ’90s, the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, released in 2022, changed the game for the talented star. For his work in the film, Quan received a Golden Globe Award, along with widespread critical acclaim. For both Fraser and Quan, things are seriously looking up.