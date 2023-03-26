Brett Waterman Talks Bringing New Season of ‘Restored’ to Magnolia Network

Restored has a new home. The show follows host Brett Waterman as he returns vintage houses in Southern California to their former glory. It returns to TV on March 28, having made the jump from DIY Network to Magnolia Network. Waterman recently chatted with Showbiz Cheat Sheet about how the new season came about, his love for historic architecture, and what makes his show different from other home renovation series.

Chip and Joanna Gaines had a hand in making the new season of ‘Restored’ happen

Brett Waterman in ‘Restored’ | Magnolia Network

Restored aired for five seasons on DIY Network. When that channel became Magnolia Network in early 2022, Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines were keen to make Waterman’s show part of the lineup. But getting the ball rolling on fresh episodes took some time due to the “madness” of the pandemic and the demands of launching a new network.

“Last year, before we kicked off the new season, I got invited back by Chip and Joanna and the Magnolia team to come back and be part of Spring at the Silos,” Waterman said. “We talked all about it. We were one of the original shows out of the DIY Network that they were really excited to bring over Magnolia.”

The Gaines’ channel is “a little bit different” than the old DIY, Waterman pointed out, with more of a focus on design, lifestyle, and wholesome, family-oriented content. “They thought our show was a really good fit for that, which I would agree,” he said.

But with a full lineup of new shows to worry about and old episodes of Restored still attracting viewers, filming a new season wasn’t a first priority.

“Apparently, it just kept on clicking along without a lot of new episodes,” Waterman said. “And I think it finally got to the point they were like, ‘Well, we kind of need to do this again.’ So they asked me to come back and do more.”

Brett Waterman makes old houses work for modern lifestyles

People who buy an old house often find themselves faced with a big question: Is it possible to make their home functional without sacrificing the historical details that make it unique? Waterman – who said he was drawn to restoration work because he “really love[s] fixing things” — believes it’s possible to have both.

“My philosophy is that any house and any structure can live to meet modern-day needs and lifestyles, and you don’t need to sacrifice the architectural style to make that happen,” he said.

On Restored, Waterman makes thoughtful updates that allow a home to work for the current residents. For one family, he transforms a small bedroom into a looks-original master bath. In another house, he creates a gorgeous modern kitchen that fits seamlessly with the original home.

But it’s not just about making things new. Waterman is just as likely to add back in elements that have been lost over the years. In one season 6 episode, his team meticulously reconstructs a built-in buffet that had been destroyed during a previous renovation. In another, he restores a wall that had been removed from a Victorian-era home’s entryway.

“I always approach every property with a historical perspective,” he explained. “I want to understand what the house was intended to be originally, what was the original architectural style, and what were the identifying characteristics and features that define that style.”

‘Restored’ is about saving history

Before-and-after images of a room from ‘Restored’ Season 6 | Magnolia Network

To get the details of his restorations right, Waterman often digs into historical records. In one episode, he even tracks down a relative of the home’s original owners to ensure he’s on the right track with the restoration. That attention to detail and history is part of what makes Restored different from many other home renovation shows.

“It’s really about the blending of the history of the house and the needs of the family today,” he said. “It is respecting both. And I firmly believe that what we do [that] is very different from others, is I am constantly trying to save history.”

In addition to preserving the past, Waterman’s approach to restoration makes financial sense for homeowners. “I have to try to stretch these dollars really far when we do these restorations,” he said. Whenever he can save money by reusing existing materials, he does. That approach also reduces waste.

“It’s environmentally responsible and socially responsible,” Waterman said.” I think too often people are too quick to rip things out and they don’t even understand the materials that they’re getting rid of. Quite often, they’re 90% of the time better than anything you’re putting in today.”

Restored Season 6 premieres Tuesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network.

