Briana DeJesus Tells Fans to ‘Wait and See’ Regarding Jenelle Evans’ Return to ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Briana DeJesus speaks out just days after she was seen walking with her former co-star, Jenelle Evans. Briana told followers that she can't answer questions about Jenelle potentially returning to the 'Teen Mom' franchise, and that they'd just need to "wait and see."

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that Jenelle Evans is preparing to return to the Teen Mom franchise for the first time since 2019. The gossip started when Evans suddenly appeared on a cast list for the show. Fan speculation was thrown into overdrive when she was spotted spending time with her former co-star, Briana DeJesus. While Evans is keeping quiet on the situation, DeJesus has opted to address the rumors. Her answer is certainly unsatisfying, though.

Briana DeJesus has garnered the least attention from Teen Mom fans, but viewers’ eyes have been glued to her social media recently. DeJesus was spotted spending time with Jenelle Evans in Florida this week. Fans of the franchise are sure that means Evans will take part in an upcoming season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. MTV hasn’t commented on the meetup, and neither has Evans. DeJesus is sort of talking, though.

DeJesus was asked about Evans’ return in a recent live event. Teen Mom Fanz, an Instagram account dedicated to the goings-on in the lives of the cast, shared a recording of the event. In the video, DeJesus answers questions about Evans’ possible return with a smirk. The reality TV personality said fans will need to “wait and see” because she can’t comment on it. While DeJesus’ reply was a non-answer, fans of the famed franchise are reading between the lines. DeJesus’ smirk and reluctance to explain exactly why she and Evans were spotted together seem to give away more than enough.

Jenelle Evans’ silence on the topic is telling, too

DeJesus tried not to give much away with her answers, but followers are more certain than ever that Evans will return to MTV. Evans’ behavior, coupled with DeJesus’ statement, paints a pretty solid picture.

Evans has been suspiciously quiet about her potential return. Followers familiar with Evans’ antics believe her silence is enough to suggest a return to the franchise is imminent. The North Carolina native has never shied away from calling out allegedly false reports. In fact, she runs to social media the second she feels the media has gotten something wrong. The fact that she hasn’t spoken on the rumors indicates something is brewing.

The timing makes a good deal of sense, too. The franchise is said to be ailing after MTV canceled Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and condensed them into one new show. Evans is far from liked by Teen Mom fans. Still, she will draw plenty of people who will tune in to see what is happening with her life. She’s also entering a pretty dramatic period. It would make sense for MTV to want to capture her divorce from David Eason for a ratings boost.

While the evidence is mounting, MTV still has yet to officially announce Evans’ involvement or the future of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Only time will tell, as DeJesus pointed out.