‘Bridgerton’: Jonathan Bailey Says 1 Scene From Season 2 Left Him Feeling ‘Appalled’

Bridgerton is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The drama series is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series. The acclaimed show focuses on the marriage market in regency-era London and the romances of the Bridgerton siblings Season 2 focuses on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton Season 3 is in the works, but Bailey is still focused on a scene from season 2 that left him feeling appalled.

Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton were the focus of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Kate and Anthony were the center of season 2, even though their love story was never supposed to happen. The season followed Kate’s arrival in London with her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) and their mother. Kate’s sole focus as an older unmarried woman was to find a suitable husband for her sister so that she could secure her family’s future.

However, she didn’t expect to fall for Anthony Bridgerton. However, as the pair soon discovered, the heart wants what it wants.

Jonathan Bailey says a scene from season 2 left him feeling ‘appalled’

As thrilling as it was for fans to watch Kanthony’s love story unfold over season 2, things got awkward for the actors, especially during some specific scenes. For Bailey, a bathtub scene left him feeling appalled.

During the scene, Bailey was in a bathtub with the camera between his legs to get the perfect shot. It made him feel hyper-aware. “It was almost like a water birth. And I remember afterwards, I was so appalled at myself over the day that we had experienced and so confused, because you can’t really explain it to anyone,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

The awkwardness didn’t stop with the scene. After filming wrapped for the day, Bailey rushed to meet friends at a pub. However, when he arrived, she realized he still had on his modesty thong. “When I got up to get the second round, I was like, ‘I’m chafing a bit,'” he explained. “And I realized I still had my modesty thong on because I was so traumatized and ran so quickly from set that I hadn’t even taken off my little pouch. I still have it to this day.”

In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Kate and Anthony will be in a different place

The second season of Bridgerton gave fans a ton of backstory on Anthony and the trauma he was still dealing with due to his father’s untimely death. The pain he experienced closed Anthony to love until he met Kate. Their attraction and chemistry were something that could not be denied.

Now that the two have wed, fans look forward to seeing the Viscount and the Viscountess in their new element in the third season of Bridgerton.

“Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside,” Ashley told Vogue. “They develop that skin because they’re vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She’s f**king nervous, and I think there’s strength in admitting that.