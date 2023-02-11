‘Bridgerton’: Penelope and Eloise Must Reconcile in Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 is set to drop sometime this year. This season is set to follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, their burgeoning relationship won’t be the only one to watch.

Bridgerton Season 3 will also focus on the fractured friendship between Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). The women must reconcile this season.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

In ‘Bridgerton’ Penelope and Eloise are in a fight

Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington are no longer friends. Bridgerton fans watched the demise of their friendship at the end of season 2. Not only did Eloise discover that Penelope is behind Lady Whistledown, but it was also even more hurtful because Penelope had written disparaging things about her in the pamphlet.

Season 3 will likely focus on their fractured friendship. Penelope knew that she broke Eloise’s heart and trust, but it’s unlikely she will give up her alter ego. Therefore, it’s likely that Bridgerton will implement a time jump to illustrate the shift and change in the friendship.

In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Eloise and Penelope must reconcile

At the beginning of season 3, Penelope will be feeling a bit isolated. “Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season,” an official description reads via Twitter. “But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.”

Colin has no idea that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and if he finds out on accident or through Eloise, he will no longer see Penelope as trustworthy. As Penelope and Colin become more romantic, she must find a way to reconcile with Eloise or everything could fall apart.

Moreover, it could just make things awkward for everyone overall.

Does Eloise Bridgerton marry?

Fans believe that Eloise will be a vital figure in Bridgerton Season 3 because she will be the central figure in the show’s fourth season. The series is no longer going in the order of Julia Quinn’s book series. However, executive producer Shonda Rhimes has promised at least eight seasons that will center on each Bridgerton sibling.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

The events of season 3 are pulled from book 4, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Now, fans believe that season 4 will focus on Eloise’s romance with Sir. Phillip. Their romance was the subject of book 5, To Sir Phillip, With Love.

Bridgerton fans have already met Sir. Philip (Chris Fulton). He is currently married to Penelope’s cousin, Marina (Ruby Barker). No spoilers would be shared here, but it will be interesting to see how he and Eloise connect.