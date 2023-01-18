‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Penelope’s Glow up Is About More Than a Makeover

Bridgerton Season 3 is based on Julia Quinn’s novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Fans who have read the book know that Penelope gets a new look, but her transformation is about much more than appearances. Penelope finally expresses herself through clothing and chooses what she wants to wear. She also gains newfound confidence and respect for herself.

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Featheringtons are known for weary gaudy outfits

It’s no secret that the Featherington family in Bridgerton is known for wearing tacky, gaudy dresses. Season 1 costume designer Ellen Mirojnick admits the looks for the Featherington family are over the top. “It’s definitely gaudy. Definitely, definitely gaudy,” Mirojnick told Slate in 2020.

“I think it looks like fun. But if you think it looks ugly, that’s OK. It’s in the same ballpark,” the costume designer continued. “For them, nothing was too much. That gaudiness, that boldness, those colorations, the overlayering. If it was good with just a little, it would be good with even more. More is best.”

Penelope’s glow-up in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is about making her own decisions

Throughout seasons 1 and 2, Penelope wears bright, citrus-colored bejeweled dresses. Her hair is often adorned with large bows or flowers, and chunky jewelry completes the look. Though the Featherington’s outfits are fun, they aren’t the most flattering. Penelope herself admits that she is growing tired of the color yellow.

Romancing Mr. Bridgerton describes how Portia Featherington tended to dress her daughters in ugly, garish dresses. In the novel, Penelope finally gets to make her own decisions about what she wears and leave the questionable fashion choices of her mother behind.

Bridgerton Season 3 is about far more than a makeover. It will focus on Penelope coming into her own, gaining more confidence, and stepping into the spotlight. Additionally, Deadline teased that Penelope is no longer putting Colin on a pedestal.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” the outlet wrote of season 3. It seems that Penelope is finally realizing her self-worth and making decisions for her own well-being in the new season.

Penelope isn’t the only character to get a new look for her season

Still there is more than likely an outfit makeover in store for Penelope. Reddit users have sleuthed out photos of Nicola Coughlan in a behind-the-scenes interview wearing a much more flattering and less brightly colored dress. Her hair is styled elegantly, without the large bows and ornaments from previous seasons.

Yet, Penelope isn’t the only character to have a makeover for her season. Fans may remember Anthony Bridgerton ditched his mutton chops and got a haircut when he became the lead in season 2. Colin may also get a new look for Bridgerton Season 3.

