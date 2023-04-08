Brie Larson Became a ‘Different Person’ Filming ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Since her breakthrough roles in the early 2010s, Brie Larson has proven her range. The Oscar-winning star of Room has appeared in films such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Short Term 12, Trainwreck, Kong: Skull Island, Captain Marvel, and Just Mercy. But now’s she set to return to television for the first time in more than a decade with Lessons in Chemistry.

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ is Brie Larson’s upcoming AppleTV+ show

Brie Larson during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 10, 2023 | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Larson made her film debut in 2001, but before that, she was working on TV. Some of her first roles include guest appearances on Touched by an Angel and Popular. But Larson landed her first gig as a series regular on the short-lived sitcom Raising Dad, airing for less than a year beginning in 2001. Later, she had a main role in Showtime’s United States of Tara, which ran for three seasons from 2009 to 2011.

My Lessons in Chemistry starter pack… ? pic.twitter.com/qal47kOhf2 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 6, 2022

Now, even though her film career is thriving, the 33-year-old makes a welcome return to television with Lessons in Chemistry. Based on the book by Bonnie Garmus, the new Apple TV+ series follows a scientist in the 1950s who changes her career path after getting fired from her lab. Instead, she becomes a TV chef who incorporates scientific principles into her new role on screen.

The ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ showrunner said Larson became a ‘different person’ during filming

Hollywood has a well-worn path for “serious” actors. But since winning the Oscar, @brielarson has become one of the industry’s stealthiest superstars by refusing to stick to the script.



Read her full cover story written by @Carina_Chocano here ?https://t.co/0U0UVJrLpc pic.twitter.com/CSauMXyzBk — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) March 23, 2023

Lessons in Chemistry centers on a woman faced with the limitations of a male-dominated field. Larson has personal experience in that arena. After all, 2019’s Captain Marvel broke ground as the first female-led superhero movie to connect with fans and critics. In the end, the film earned more than $1 billion. So it’s understandable that Larson fully committed to becoming her character in Lessons in Chemistry, as she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“The only time I was myself was in the car and asleep. And after two weeks, I really had to sit there and go, ‘My name is Brie. It is 2022. Right outside that door, it is downtown Los Angeles, and no one knows about what’s happening in here. No one cares.’”

Lessons in Chemistry showrunner Lee Eisenberg added that Larson would make a visible shift into character during filming. “What’s astounding is, you’re talking to her,” Eisenberg told Harper’s Bazaar, “and then the director calls action, and all of a sudden, you just see her eyes change, and she becomes this different person.”

Brie Larson has 2 blockbusters coming out in 2023

Even though Larson’s last major role was in the 2019 film Just Mercy, the actor is making up for lost time in 2023. In addition to starring in Lessons in Chemistry, she’s set to appear in a pair of hotly anticipated blockbusters.

First up is a supporting role in the tenth Fast and Furious movie, Fast X, releasing May 19, 2023. Larson will play Tess, the daughter of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody character.

And on Nov. 10, 2023, fans can see Larson return as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. In her fifth appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (two of which are cameos), Larson will share the screen with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau. The film continues plot threads from 2019’s Captain Marvel and the Disney+ series WandaVision and Ms. Marvel.