Brie Larson Shares ‘I Don’t Have a Partner,’ Revealing Split From Elijah Allan-Blitz

Despite being a huge movie star, Brie Larson keeps details about her personal life relatively private. But in a recent interview, she dropped a bombshell about her romantic life. The Captain Marvel actor revealed that she and her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz are no longer together.

Brie Larson’s dating history includes a broken engagement with rock singer Alex Greenwald

Larson keeps out of the spotlight when she’s not in front of the camera, but some details about her celebrity relationships have emerged over the years.

In 2006, she reportedly dated Hannah Montana star Cody Linley but called it quits a year later.

In 2008, Larson began dating actor and musician John Patrick Amedori, known for his roles in The Vatican Tapes and Dear White People. He also had a small part in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, in which Larson starred. The couple split in 2012.

A few years later, Larson started a relationship with Phantom Planet vocalist Alex Greenwald. The couple got engaged in 2016 while on vacation in Tokyo but broke up in 2019. A source told People, “They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being, but they remain close.”

Brie Larson reveals Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a partner’

Six months later, Larson sparked dating rumors when she was seen with Elijah Allan-Blitz, a musician and director known for his virtual reality development work. The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Oscars and frequently posted about each other on social media.

Larson and Allan-Blitz also worked together on a few projects, including the short film Remembering and the 2020 interactive program The Messy Truth in VR, which won an Emmy Award.

However, in a March 23 cover interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Larson revealed the two have broken up. Asked about her plans, whether in her career or personal life, she said she’s “completely open.”

“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan,” Larson explained. “I’m just completely open.”

The Academy Award winner didn’t appear upset about the breakup. She added she’s enjoying living life by herself and going “through this period of adventure.”

Why Brie Larson is OK with things being up in the air: ‘I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to’

Larson admitted she had “normal fears” about being 30 and single. Now that she’s 33, she said that “certain existential questions come up” and that she can still get insecure. “I think I’m not enough, or I have a hard time asking for help or speaking up for myself in relationships,” she added.

However, at the end of the day, the Room actor said she’s the one who has to live with her decisions.

“What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not.”