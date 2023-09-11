Elvis Presley had one of the biggest and best careers in the history of rock ‘n’ roll music. Despite this, he left numerous great songs behind, including the song Bruce Springsteen wrote for him. In his autobiography, Springsteen discussed the new kinds of music that enthralled audiences when he wrote a tune for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. He also implied the “Hound Dog” singer had lost his way.

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Fire’ was meant for Elvis Presley

In his 2016 autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen discussed the musical landscape in 1977, the year the “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You” singer died. “Out went anything that smacked of frivolity or nostalgia,” he remembered. “The punk revolution had hit and there was some hard music coming out of England. The Sex Pistols, The Clash, and Elvis Costello all were pushing the envelope on what pop could be in 1977.”

“It was a time of great endings and great beginnings,” he said. “Elvis had died and his ghost hovered over our sessions. (I’d written ‘Fire’ especially for him.)” According to American Songwriter, Springsteen sent Elvis a demo of the tune but he died before it arrived.

The Boss said some of the musical ‘gods’ had lost their way by 1977

Springsteen felt that 1977 saw a changing of the guard. “Across the sea, there were raging, young, idealistic musicians looking to reinvent (or destroy) what they’d heard, searching for another way,” he wrote. “Somebody somewhere had to start a fire. The ‘gods’ had become too omnipotent and had lost their way.” It’s not clear if Springsteen considered Elvis one of these wayward gods.

“The connection between the fan and the man onstage had grown too abstract,” he added. “Unspoken promises had been made and broken. It was time for a new order, or maybe … no order! Pop needed new provocations and new responses.” Springsteen felt a kinship with the musical revolutionaries of the time.

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Fire’ became a huge pop hit for The Pointer Sisters

The Pointer Sisters covered “Fire.” The tune reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 24 weeks. “Fire” charted higher than any of The Pointer Sisters’ other tracks. The Pointer Sisters released “Fire” on the album Energy. That record reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200 and spent a total of 32 weeks on the chart.

More than most of Springsteen’s songs, “Fire” became a standard. In addition to The Pointer Sisters’ hit cover, it inspired renditions by Springsteen, Robert Gordon, Robin Williams, Chuck Loeb, and Shakin’ Stevens. Considering “Fire” was originally meant for Elvis, it makes sense that a 1950s nostalgia act like Stevens would cover the song.

Sadly, Elvis himself never recorded “Fire.” It could’ve been an amazing comeback single for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Regardless, if Elvis didn’t cover the song, The Boss is the next-best thing!

“Fire” is one of The Pointer Sisters’ best songs and we wouldn’t have it without the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.