Here's what a royal expert thinks the Duchess of Sussex is going to do to try and dominate the headlines in 2024.

After ringing in a new year many people like to start fresh with a clean slate, and Meghan Markle is no different. In fact, we’ve been hearing for months that Prince Harry’s wife has been looking forward to 2024 as her “redemption year” and will be focusing on several new projects and business ventures.

But according to a royal commentator, one nagging problem from the end of 2023 “bruised” the duchess and is making it hard for her to totally move forward. And because of that, Meghan is determined to “have her say” in the new year.

Meghan Markle attends the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Author believes Meghan is ‘desperate’ to ‘correct’ things herself now

Royal author and investigative journalist Tom Bower has claimed that the backlash after Omid Scobie released the book Endgame in November 2023 has left Meghan “bruised.” Scobie has denied that the former Suits star was involved in the book and insisted that the two aren’t pals but have mutual friends.

Endgame included several allegations against the royals including that the family treats the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) “like a child.” Scobie even labeled the princess as “Stepford-like.” The royal-bashing book was not well received and many pointed fingers directly at Meghan as the person Scobie got his information from. Now, Bower believes that the Duchess of Sussex is going to want to change that perception.

Speaking to Closer, Bower said: “As she feels more and more bruised as the year goes on, Meghan is going to want to have her say. Whereas Scobie was a disaster, she’s going to want to correct the impressions [that she collaborated on the book]. Meghan and Harry’s desperation will only get worse in the new year.”

Bower added that he thinks Meghan will try to silence the noise by dominating headlines with the news that she is writing he own memoir so she can “have her say.”

Expert doesn’t think the Sussexes will have a redemption year; ‘good luck with that’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But not everyone is buying that this year will actually be a “redemption year” for the Sussexes.

Royal expert Phil Dampier spoke to Fabulous about why he thinks the duke and duchess have a long way to go before that happens and thinks writing a book certainly isn’t something Meghan should focus on now.

Dampier insisted: “Harry and Meghan have let it be known that they see 2024 as their year of redemption, to which my reaction is good luck with that. It’s a trite phrase dreamt up by their Hollywood PR people and in reality means very little.

“Actions speak louder than words and the Sussexes need to do things which will convince the public on both sides of the Pond that they want to redeem themselves, not just talk about it … [Meghan] will probably relaunch herself with some sort of lifestyle business similar to Gwyneth Paltrow, and let’s hope she goes down that route rather than writing her own book, which would be another bombshell for all concerned.”