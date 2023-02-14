It’s Hope World every day for J-Hope fans. On Feb. 18 in particular, ARMYs share their love for this rapper/dancer — complete with billboards, new streaming goals, and charity projects. Here’s how BTS fans are celebrating J-Hope’s birthday in 2023.

When is J-Hope’s birthday? The BTS members’ birth date and zodiac sign

J-Hope of BTS is seen outside Dior, during the Paris Fashion Week | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

He’s your hope and you’re his hope. J-Hope is a rapper, dancer, songwriter, and producer in BTS. He sometimes releases music as a solo artist, even performing alone on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

J-Hope’s birthday is Feb. 18, which means he’s an Aquarius. According to Metro, people with this zodiac sign are “especially known for their humanitarian and animal-loving ways, and they love to help others and fight for justice.”

Although fans will not be spending J-Hope’s birthday at a BTS concert, there are still projects honoring this rapper in the works.

How ARMYs are celebrating J-Hope’s birthday in 2023

The BTS ARMY is known for their fanciful gifts, later traded for sentimental and significant nods to each of the seven members. This year, ARMYs set new streaming goals for J-Hope’s music — particularly on Spotify.

Fans plan to get “Jack In the Box” to 400 million plays, “Hope World” to 495 million plays, and “Arson” to 100 million plays. They’re also highlighting J-Hope’s solo songs released with BTS, like “Outro: Ego” with a goal of 123 million plays.

On YouTube, the music video with the highest goal is “Chicken Noodle Soup,” with ARMYs hoping to get this video to 374 million views. Aside from his music, J-Hope is known for his philanthropy. This February, his “Jack in the Box” outfit sold for over $21,000, raising funds for MusiCares.

Of course, fans also created a charity project, inspired by this rapper and his birthday. Donations will be split between The Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund, Save the Children – Yemen, and Islamic Relief USA.

As with past years, ARMYs also created billboards wishing J-Hope a happy birthday. There’s also cafe events worldwide, so fans can celebrate the “Arson” artist together.

‘J-Hope in the Box’ premieres on Disney+ on Feb. 17

This rapper even had a birthday gift planned for ARMYs — his solo album documentary, J-Hope in the Box, premieres on Weverse and Disney+ beginning Feb. 17.

Of course, fans are already planning a trending event, hoping to get phrases like “J-HOPE IN THE BOX OUT NOW,” “JITB IS ON DISNEY PLUS,” and “#jhopeINTHEBOX” as top trending topics on the social media platform. Viewers will be sharing their reactions and thoughts, just in time for the artist’s birthday.

There’s no word regarding whether or not J-Hope will host a live stream, although he previously spent milestones with ARMYs on V Live. He even popped on to say hi after his performance at Lollapalooza Chicago. Now, music by J-Hope is available on most major streaming platforms.