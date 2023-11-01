During the 'Buddy Games' season finale, the final three teams wonder who will take home the $200,000 prize.

Buddy Games on CBS is ready to cross the finish line and the season finale promises twists, turns, surprises and the $200,000 cash prize reveal.

Buddy Games cast | Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

On “Lodge’s Last Hurrah,” with the $200,000 cash prize on the line, the remaining teams face off in the most important buddy challenges of the competition, showcasing how strong their friendship really is in order to win it all.

In an exclusive clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Elyse and the other team members ruminate over how one buddy group from the final three teams could bring home the big prize.

The ‘Buddy Games’ finale has the final 3 teams on their toes

Elyse and Summer are left to wonder how the rest of their team is doing. Elyse believes Sarg is going to pull through. Summer believes that Andrew is his team’s ace. “But I wish I was out there cheering him on,” Summer says.

“I’m incredibly proud of my team,” Summer says in a confessional. “We’re a little surprised that we’re here but also we’re really proud of ourselves because of where we are. That part is really important to us, to make sure to celebrate the fact that we’ve made it this far.”

Yue says being in the final three why his team, Team OK is here. “We’re that much closer to $200,000. There’s no way in hell we’re gonna let that get out of our grasp.”

Tune in for the ‘Buddy Games’ finale

So who takes home the loot at the end of the Buddy Games finale? Tune in!

The season finale of Buddy Games airs onThursday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Then streaming on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Josh Duhamel is the creator, host, and executive producer.