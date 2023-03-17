‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12: What to Remember Before Watching the New Episodes

Things are looking a little different at Nonnatus House. A new season of Call the Midwife premieres March 19 on PBS, and once again, change is in the air in Poplar. A couple of familiar faces have said goodbye to the show, a fan-favorite character is preparing for her wedding, and a new nun has arrived in the East End. Here’s what you need to remember before watching Call the Midwife Season 12.

The residents of Poplar have moved forward after the train crash in the ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 11 finale

Call the Midwife Season 11 ended on a tragic note when a massive train crash led to multiple deaths. Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann), Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), and Nurse Corrigan (Megan Cusack) were all on the train when the accident happened. Fortunately, they all survived without serious injury. And by the time we saw them again in the 2022 Christmas special, everyone was looking to the future after the disaster. Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) helped everyone get in the holiday spirit by organizing a talent show.

‘Call the Midwife’ has said goodbye to Sister Frances and Sister Hilda

While most of the Call the Midwife characters were moving forward after the train crash, some were moving on. Two of Nonnatus House’s beloved nuns exited the show in the Christmas special.

The first to go was Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar). The character – who did not appear in the episode – returned to her work at the Mother House, Sister Julienne explained to Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri). Then, in another Call the Midwife twist, viewers learned that Sister Frances would also be leaving Poplar behind. The overworked nun injured herself in a bicycle accident while on the way to a delivery. The accident left her with multiple injuries, and the order sent her to the country to recuperate.

With Nonnatus House now down two nuns, Call the Midwife fans can look forward to a new face joining the show. Rebecca Gethings has joined the cast as Sister Veronica, who definitely stirs things up when she arrives at the convent in season 12.

Trixie (Helen George) is engaged to Matthew (Olly Rix)

Helen George as Trixie Franklin in ‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 | Courtesy of BBC / Neal Street Productions /Olly Courtenay

Nurse Franklin (Helen George) was missing from the last few episodes of Call the Midwife Season 11. (George had taken time off from the show because she was pregnant with her second child.) But Trixie returned from visiting her sick aunt in Italy in the Christmas special. The stylish nurse reunited with Matthew (Olly Rix), and he had a big holiday surprise in store for her. Though his first attempt at a proposal was interrupted, he succeeded in popping the question on his second try. Trixie, of course, said yes. Fingers crossed that we get to see Trixie’s sure-to-be-fabulous wedding in Call the Midwife Season 12. Though given Nurse Franklin’s exacting ways, we wouldn’t be surprised if she suffers a few bridezilla moments on the way to the altar.

We’re also eager to see what’s next for Nurse Robinson (Leonie Elliott) and her husband Cyril (Zephryn Taitte). Lucille experienced a devasting miscarriage in season 11. Will they achieve their dream of becoming parents in season 12? We hope so.

Call the Midwife Season 12 premieres Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. All season 12 episodes are also now streaming on PBS Passport.

