Video pinpoints the moment during King Charles' coronation ceremony when the Prince and Princess of Wales son, Prince Louis, leaves with his nanny for a bit.

Prior to King Charles‘ coronation, one of the big questions people had was: Would Prince Louis be there?

On May 6, 2023, that question was answered when Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) youngest son arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside his parents and his sister, Princess Charlotte. But at some point during the service, Prince Louis mysteriously disappeared and many wondered when he was whisked away.

Now, video footage has resurfaced of the moment the prince needed a break behind the scenes.

Prince Louis was well-behaved during the king’s coronation, but he got bored

Prince Louis yawning during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The ceremony to crown Louis’ grandfather ran for two hours so it’s understandable that the young prince got a little antsy sitting in church and was taken away for a while. However, before his exit, many royal watchers were impressed by how well Louis behaved.

“Louis really did show his grandad how it should be done,” said body language expert Judi James, referring to a famous photo of when Charles attended his mother’s coronation in 1953.

“Going back 70 years, the young Charles was seen looking bored and tetchy, prompting the Queen Mother to pull him back from leaning over the balcony, whereas Louis stood upright and straight-faced, singing the anthem from memory and with enthusiasm, and only doing a couple of yawns to suggest he was anything but enthralled,” the expert explained per Yahoo.

Cameras catch Kate speaking to Louis, and then he was gone

A video posted by 7NEWS Australia shows everyone in the Abbey rise to their feet as Kate leans down to say something to Louis. The prince turns his head around and then the clip cuts to King Charles and Queen Camilla, pinpointing what part of the ceremony it was at.

The next time we see the Wales family, Louis is not with them indicating that his nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, took him somewhere behind the scenes. The youngster then reappeared before the end of the ceremony.

The video has been viewed over 1 million times with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Many praised Louis for being so good while he was sitting there and thought the plan of having him taken away for a bit before being brought back at the end was a great idea.

Prince Louis watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“He was so well-behaved through the whole day! A little fellow that age needs a little break. They planned well to have him get the break,” one person wrote.

“I think this was wonderful planning. He did so well in all the public view portions. He was definitely entitled for a break to move around,” another added.

“Good idea giving him a little break. It’s a lot to sit through when everything so formal. He came back later and joined in,” a third said.

Following the service, the king, the queen, and several other members of the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony and that’s when Louis let loose. Cameras caught him acting like he was riding a motorcycle, pretending to play a piano, and doing air guitar. During the fly-past, Louis was seen sticking his tongue out and yelling as pointed to the sky.