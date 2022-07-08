What Camila Cabello Doesn’t Like About TikTok

Half of her heart is in Havana — the other half has mixed feelings about social media. Camila Cabello recently appeared in the virtual concert experience TikTok LIVE “Familia: Welcome to the Family.” Still, during one interview, the singer explained why she wants the “opposite of technology.”

Camila Cabello released her live concert experience on the social media platform, TikTok

‘Havana’ singer, Camila Cabello, performs at the Wild 94.9 WAZZMATAZZ concert | Steve Jennings/WireImage

Some know her for songs like “Havana” and “Bam Bam.” After taking a step back from Fifth Harmony, Cabello made it big as a solo artist, particularly earning recognition for her song with Shawn Mendes, “Señorita.”

“I’m just like going for a walk on my own, or I’m watching a TV show and zoning out, or I’m, like, reading,” Cabello said during her appearance on the Sprout podcast, “that helps me a lot to like, decompress sometimes.”

In the same segment, the artist mentioned her introverted tendencies, even sharing how that impacts her self-care routine. This singer shared that even technology (specifically social media) affects her mental health.

Camila Cabello wants ‘the opposite of technology’

Technology is a benefit for concerts and live shows. Cabello recently partnered with TikTok. Thanks to the social media platform, the musician broadcasted a live performance, Familia: Welcome to the Family, complete with visual and costume changes. Still, this artist has a love/hate relationship with social media.

“Like, I want the opposite of technology in the sense that, and I’m actually am doing this for a performance I’ve got it coming up soon, I want it to be, freakin’, outside in the sunlight,” Cabello said.

“I feel like we’re so disconnected, and it’s like, yeah, technology can be really cool, but I also just want to be fascinated by what is already, like, you know, like, by nature herself,” the singer added. “Like that’s like the coolest.”

Even if she doesn’t have a great relationship with social media, this artist does appear on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms. Part of her appeal, though, is her relatability to fans.

The artist often shares Instagram stories of current events and unedited pictures of herself. On TikTok, this artist also addressed a viral wardrobe malfunction during an interview with BBC’s The One Show.

Cabello also uses social media to promote her solo music. Recently, that included Familia and her single “Don’t Go Yet.” The artist has over 60 million Instagram followers and 16 million TikTok followers.

Some videos from Camila Cabello’s TikTok LIVE concert are available for streaming

Official videos from the TikTok concert became available for viewing on YouTube. That includes a live version of “psychofreak” featuring WILLOW, “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran,” and “La Buena Vida.”

In this new era, Cabello referenced her family and highlighted her Mexican roots, singing in Spanish for several original songs. In 2022, this artist embarks on a world tour, making stops in Brazil, Chile, and Colombia.

