Here's what King Charles III and Queen Camilla's former employee believes the monarch will give his wife for her 76th birthday.

Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) is celebrating her 76th birthday on July 17 and someone who used to work for her and King Charles III has an idea of what the monarch may give his wife for her first birthday as queen.

Here’s more on that, plus what the former staffer says are the best type of gifts to give the king and queen.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) share a laugh together as they visit Poundbury | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

What the former aide says King Charles will likely give Camilla for her 76th birthday

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the then-Prince of Wales and Camilla Harrold’s duties included that of butler, valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. He spoke about what he believes Charles may give his bride for her 76th birthday.

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Harrold said: “The funny thing is that what do you even give to someone in the royal family? Or a queen? I expect Charles will give her something practical that she wants, a piece of jewelry — or something for her dogs.”

Harrold also thinks that because this is her first birthday as queen, the king may even give her some of his late mother‘s jewelry.

“A couple of days after her birthday, it might be that we notice Camilla wearing a different piece of jewelry, which may have been a birthday gift. It wouldn’t surprise me if she was given something from the late queen’s collection of jewelry,” Harrold opined, adding, “That does happen from time to time.”

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What the former royal butler would give Camilla on her birthday

Harrold revealed what he once gave King Charles for his birthday and what present he thinks would be a good idea to give Camilla for her upcoming birthday.

“I know the king likes honey, so I’ve given him a jar of honey before,” Harrold shared. “I give them something I know they’ll like. They’re definitely personal gifts and something that means something to them … I would probably find her something quite jokey. Something fun but a bit crazy because I knew she would find it funny and laugh.”

The former royal butler says Camilla is a “practical joker” who enjoys playing pranks.

Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) and King Charles playing bowls during a visit to the Wiltshire village of Bromham | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Harrold explained that the queen has a “good personality” and “a really good sense of humor. I remember when practical jokes used to get played on me and she would always be in the know about them. She would not say she was involved in them, but she would know about them.

“She’s a practical joker, but she’s got a caring side. If ever you looked upset, she would want to know what was wrong — and wanted to know how to fix it. She cared a lot about you. You could talk to her about things, which was really nice. She is very approachable, upfront, and hands-on. She’s also someone who would want to do everything herself. She would often start doing things and if I said, ‘Let me do that,’ she would allow me to maybe give her a hand.”