Camilla Parker Bowles Gestured to Kate Middleton Because Telling Off Princess Charlotte in Public Would Be ‘Controversial,’ According to Body Language Expert

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her funeral was held on Sept. 19, 2022, at Westminster Abbey and it was watched by millions of people around the world.

Cameras captured so many moments between the members of the family who gathered to honor the late monarch’s life and say goodbye, that there are still discussions about some of the things royal watchers witnessed that day. And one has to do with the reports that Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) scolded the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) over Princess Charlotte’s behavior. Now, a video suggesting that Camilla was gesturing to Kate to get Charlotte to hush is making the rounds. But a body language expert is explaining why the new queen couldn’t correct Charlotte herself in public.

Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and other members of the royal family during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Camilla saying anything to Princess Charlotte would be ‘controversial,’ expert says

Prince George and Princess Charlotte behaved very well for most of their great-grandmother’s funeral except for one moment in the procession at Westminster’s Wellington Arch, when George appeared to annoy his sister and pinch her. My London reported that Camilla was not happy after Charlotte let out a yelp in pain and said something back so she “gave Kate the death stare” before “scolding” her to “take her [daughter].”

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to Express about what she observed in a video that has garnered plenty of reactions on TikTok of Camilla gesturing after Charlotte’s outburst.

“This is difficult to call. Camilla stands clutching her bag with both hands, looking away, until little Charlotte seems to turn and chat beside but slightly behind her,” James noted. “Camilla retains the same unsmiling facial expression but gradually rotates and her hand, with what looks like a pointed finger, seems to gesticulate towards Charlotte. We can’t see who Camilla’s eye contact connects with and without Kate’s response it’s hard to pin down the moment, which could be misleading.”

The expert added: “If Camilla is telling Charlotte off it would probably be unnecessary, as Charlotte is the royal child who seems to be the keeper of protocol at big events, keeping her brothers in check most of the time. Also, as step-granny rather than granny it would be a controversial act.”

Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Reactions to the video are split

James’ assertion that Camilla actually saying something to Charlotte would have been seen as “controversial” is correct based on many of the comments from those who watched the video clip and formed their own conclusions about Camilla’s gesture.

Some didn’t see a problem if Charles’ wife was gesturing to Kate about Charlotte as one user wrote: “She’s politely getting her mom’s attention. Everyone would be in an uproar if Camilla told her to quiet herself.” While another user posted: “She’s just getting her to hush at the funeral for goodness sake.” And a third said: “There’s nothing wrong with this. She may be a child, but it’s a funeral. Camilla is right.”

However, there were plenty of other commenters who, like James predicted, thought the gesture Camilla made was uncalled for and inappropriate coming from a “step-grandmother.”

“What an evil step-grandma,” one person commented. While another posted: “She’s step-grandmother. Diana is true grandmother.”

“Step-grandma maybe she doesn’t like Charlotte because she looks like her grandmother Diana,” someone else opined. And another chimed in writing: “It’s not her place to discipline them.”

