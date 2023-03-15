Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Intensely Nervous’ at What Could’ve Been ‘Relaxed’ Introduction to Queen ‘Life’ at Commonwealth Day Service

TL;DR:

Camilla Parker Bowles attended the royal family’s annual Commonwealth Day service on March 13 at Westminster Abbey.

She appeared “intensely nervous,” according to a body language expert, during what was supposed to be a “relaxed” introduction to “life” as queen.

The queen consort looked “troubled” outside and inside the venue, where she reportedly said she “could use a drink after” the service.

Camilla Parker Bowles | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles wasn’t “relaxed” at the 2023 Commonwealth Day service, according to a body language expert. What couldn’ve been a laidback “induction” to queen consort “life” reportedly had the 75-year-old saying she “could use a drink.”

Wind and protestors appeared to ‘startle’ Camilla Parker Bowles outside the 2023 Commonwealth Day service

The royal family’s annual Commonwealth Day service had Camilla “troubled” from the start. “Being greeted by jeers from the crowd from people carrying anti-monarchy banners didn’t rattle the king,” body language expert Judi James said (via Mirror). “But it did seem to startle Camilla.”

“While Charles stopped to enjoy the performance of a haka, Camilla walked straight past despite the fact he seemed to turn to expect to enjoy it with her,” James continued.

Strong winds also seemed to concern Camilla. She looked “clearly worried about the wind taking her hat and messing her hair,” the expert said. Not the “normal concerns for royal women,” James noted how Kate Middleton “placed one hand to steady her hat.” Meanwhile, Princess Anne showed not “a blink of concern.”

Camilla ‘still’ looked ‘troubled’ and ‘intensely nervous’ inside Westminster Abbey

It appeared the queen consort couldn’t shake the uneasiness as she entered Westminster Abbey in London, England. “Camilla was still troubled by the time she got inside the venue, miming as such to Sophie [Duchess of Edinburgh] and patting and fiddling with her hair throughout her appearance,” James said.

Camilla looked “intensely nervous” at what the expert noted “might have been a rather relaxed induction into life as a new queen.” Instead, “her hands shook as she held her order of service and she barely sang the words to the songs.”

Camilla Parker Bowles said she ‘could use a drink after’ the 2023 Commonwealth Day service, according to a lip reader

King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles | Jordan Pettitt/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

During a conversation with Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Camilla divulged she “could use a drink after” the service, according to lip reading expert Jeremy Freeman (via Mirror).

The chat started, per Freeman, with a simple question from the Prince of Wales. “Did your hat almost blow away?” he asked. Camilla and Kate responded with laughter before Kate shared that her hat “almost came off too.”

A few moments later, Camilla told the king of Kate’s near-mishap with the sovereign replying, “Oh, it’s merry hell,” prompting Camilla to confess she “could use a drink after this.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.