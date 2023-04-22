Camilla Parker Bowles Is Not the Only Queen With a Staggering Jewelry Stash — a Look Inside Queen Margrethe II’s Extensive Collection

The world of royalty is known for its extravagance, and Camilla Parker Bowles is no exception to that rule. Her jewelry collection is unparalleled, but she’s not alone in this regard. Other Queens have amassed their own impressive collections, including Queen Margrethe II.

Queen Margrethe’s jewelry collection is equally as valuable and luxurious as Camilla’s. It’s no wonder that it has captured the attention of many jewelry enthusiasts around the world.

Queen Margrethe II | Steffi Loos/Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II’s Khedive of Egypt Tiara

The Danish royal family celebrated a significant milestone last year, as they marked Queen Margrethe II’s Golden Jubilee. The ceremony was a testament to her long-standing reign, which began on January 14th, 1972.

Margrethe ascended to the throne of Denmark following the passing of her father, King Frederik IX of Denmark. In honor of the Queen’s recent birthday, here’s a look at some of her most iconic jewelry pieces, starting with the Khedive of Egypt Tiara.

A stunning piece of jewelry, the Khedive of Egypt Tiara, is a dazzling diamond wreath scroll tiara. Princess Margaret of Connaught received the tiara as a wedding present from the Khedive of Egypt. It has since become a treasured heirloom in the Danish royal family.

The tiara’s delicate design, adorned with dazzling diamonds, has made it a popular choice for weddings among Queen Ingrid’s descendants. It is valued at a stunning $3 million.

This engagement ring and bracelet rivals any in Camilla Parker Bowles’ staggering jewelry collection

Margrethe’s engagement ring is a sight to behold. The ring is a magnificent piece of jewelry that features two Princess cut diamonds, symbolizing the union of the bride and groom. It also boasts an impressive weight of 12 carats.

The ring’s stunning design is a testament to the Queen’s enduring love for her late husband, Prince Henrik. The ring, worth $1.3 million, stands out as the second most valuable in the world, showcasing the extraordinary extravagance of the royal family.

Margrethe’s floral choker bracelet is a stunning piece of jewelry that is just as impressive as her engagement ring. The intricate floral design is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the jeweler who created it.

The bracelet’s rich history, dating back to the 1840s, adds to its allure. According to our sources at Criss Cut, jewelry expert Maxwell Stone believes Margrethe’s collection is one of the finest in the world.

“From her 12-carat engagement ring that’s worth a staggering £1 million, to the diamond wreath scroll tiara that she wore on her wedding day, the Danish Queen has one of the grandest and most eclectic jewelry collections among Europe’s royal houses,” Stone shared.

A look at Queen Margrethe II’s brooch collection

Margrethe’s jewelry collection is not complete without her exceptional brooches. Her diamond daisy brooch features a large diamond fashioned into the shape of a daisy, creating a unique and striking piece of jewelry.

Princess Margareta originally owned the diamonds that make up the brooch. Crown Prince Gustaf Adolf of Sweden commissioned the new brooch in 1935. The piece is valued at an impressive $200,000.

The George Jensen Jubilee Brooch is another well-known item in Margrethe’s jewelry collection. The esteemed Royal warrant holder George Bensen crafted the brooch, which marked Margrethe’s 50th year on the throne.

The brooch’s standout feature is its 18-karat gold beam, which adds a unique and luxurious touch to the piece. It also boasts a unique design that includes 50 grooves on its edge. Each groove symbolizes a year of the Queen’s reign.

The stunning piece is valued at $20,000 and serves as a reminder of Margrethe’s unwavering commitment to her role as monarch.