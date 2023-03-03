Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Make Another ‘Bold Move’ at King Charles III’s Coronation

Camilla Parker Bowles is reportedly looking to shake things up at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. In previous ceremonies, the heirs to the throne have stayed with the rest of the royals in the congregation, but this time, Camilla is set to give Prince George a much larger part in the event.

The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place in early May at Westminster Abbey. All eyes will be on King Charles as he formally takes the throne, but there is a good chance royal fans will get a glimpse of Prince George – and a few of Camilla’s other grandchildren – during the highly anticipated event.

Queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles | Finnbarr Webster – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles are making big changes to the coronation

As preparations for the coronation of King Charles III continue, there are rumors that Prince George may have a special role to play in the ceremony. While previous heirs to the throne have simply watched from the sidelines, the young prince may have the chance to participate in a new, televised segment of the coronation.

The Archbishop of Canterbury’s traditional anointing ceremony has long been shrouded in secrecy, but reports suggest that a new canopy with a transparent top is being designed to enable this historic moment to be broadcast to the world.

According to The Times, Queen Consort Camilla is considering a major departure from tradition by involving her teenage grandchildren in the coronation ceremony. Sources say that Camilla wants to shake things up and do away with the usual duchesses, barons, and knights of the garter who have held the canopy in the past.

“The Queen Consort has said she does not want duchesses,” a royal source revealed. “She would like it to be her grandchildren.”

Queen Consort Camilla is set to make another ‘bold move’ at King Charles III’s coronation

As a doting grandmother, Camilla shares a tight bond with her two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, as well as her five grandchildren – Lola, Freddie, Eliza, Gus, and Louis.

In addition to having her five grandchildren hold the canopy at King Charles III’s coronation, sources say that Camilla wants to have Prince George participate as well.

In recent years, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have all captured the world’s attention during various royal events. According to an insider close to the royal couple, including Prince George in the coronation ceremony would be a fresh take on the ancient tradition, bringing a modern twist to the proceedings.

“It sends a nice signal and is quite a bold move,” the insider shared. “It is another example of the king and queen Consort being unafraid to shake things up a bit to reflect the realities of modern life, of which a blended family is a central element.”

Camilla has not confirmed the reports surrounding her husband’s upcoming coronation, but it definitely looks like royal fans are in for something different.

Inside Camilla Parker Bowles’ close bond with her grandchildren

Considering Camilla’s desire to have her grandchildren participate in the coronation, it’s clear that she shares a close bond with her family. While fans will be eager to see how everything plays out, this isn’t the first time Camilla has showcased her grandchildren to the world.

Back in 2011, Eliza was a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. She later appeared with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace as large crowds gathered to see William and Kate.

When they aren’t appearing in front of crowds at royal events, Camilla stays in constant contact with her grandchildren. According to Hello Magazine, that includes chatting with them via text message or the latest app for group chatting.

“It’s very nice getting a text,” Camilla said. “We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That’s the way it’s always been.”