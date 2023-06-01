Camilla Parker Bowles Will Have Yet Another Title Change When Prince William Becomes King

Camilla Parker Bowles took on a new title after King Charles ascended the throne. Following the highly anticipated coronation, Camilla is now formally recognized as Queen.

However, when Charles’s reign comes to an end and Prince William ascends the throne, Camilla will acquire an additional title. Her new title will correspond to her updated status within the monarchy, and royal watchers might be surprised by her new designation.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles will get this title when Prince William becomes King

When Charles eventually passes away, William will assume the role of the head of the monarchy. As William ascends to the throne, his stepmother Camilla will undergo yet another transformation, acquiring a new role and title.

Throughout the years, Camilla has held various titles. However, once she is no longer seated alongside Charles, her designation as Queen will no longer remain.

It is expected that William’s wife, Kate Middleton, will assume the title of Queen when William becomes king. Consequently, Camilla will require a new title that befits her position.

The royals have held internal conversations about Camilla’s title should Charles pass away before her. Although there has been some uncertainty about her role once William assumes the crown, her title has been decided.

The royals reportedly want Camilla to take on the title of Queen Dowager when William is crowned, acknowledging her as the widow of the King.

A closer look at Queen Camilla’s title as Queen Dowager when Prince William is crowned

Camilla would not be the first royal to outlive their partner. An example of a monarch’s spouse outliving them is Queen Elizabeth’s mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. She was married to King George VI and held the title of Queen Mother.

Queen Adelaide, meanwhile, was the first to use the Queen Dowager title back in 1830. But when it comes to Camilla, her history of titles is a bit complicated.

Camilla’s situation is unique as she has no direct bloodline to the throne. Her relationship with Charles began as his lover while he was still married to Princess Diana.

Although Camilla technically became the Princess of Wales when she wed Charles in 2005, the title was still closely connected to Diana. As a result, she took on the title of Duchess of Cornwall instead.

Initially, there were speculations that Camilla would be known as the Princess Consort when Charles ascended the throne. However, that all changed when Charles officially took the crown.

King Charles makes a bold decision about Camilla Parker Bowles’ title ahead of his coronation ceremony

A significant indication that Camilla would be recognized as the Queen emerged prior to the Coronation, with the omission of the term ‘consort’. This decision surprised many royal observers, especially considering the initial plan for Camilla to hold the title of Consort.

Back in 2005, the royals announced that Camilla would take the title of Princess Consort when Charles ascended the throne. Camilla’s title was clearly outlined on the Prince of Wales’ official website.

“As was explained at the time of their wedding in April 2005, it is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales Accedes to The Throne,” the website stated.

However, the royal family removed this title from their website a few years ago. Earlier this year, when the palace released King Charles‘ coronation invitation, it confirmed that Camilla would be recognized as Queen moving forward.

On the day of the coronation, the royal family updated their website to reflect the title of Queen Camilla. While in recent months she has predominantly been referred to as the Queen Consort, following the coronation, she will be addressed as Queen Camilla.