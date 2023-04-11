Camilla Parker Bowles Wore a Familiar Accessory Known to Ward Off Negative Energy at Her First Public Appearance as Queen and Not Queen Consort

Camilla Parker Bowles made her much-anticipated debut as Queen at the first Royal Maundy Service alongside King Charles. All eyes were on Camilla as she arrived at the historic ceremony, sporting a familiar brooch that she is known to favor.

But this was no ordinary accessory — for Camilla, this was a powerful talisman, believed to possess the ability to ward off negative energy. In wearing this cherished piece of jewelry, Camilla appeared to be sending a strong message to the world that she was ready to take on her new role as Queen.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles | Samir Hussein/WireImages

Camilla Parker Bowles wears a familiar accessory at her first public appearance as Queen

King Charles and Queen Camilla made an appearance at their first Royal Maundy Service, and it was a historic moment for the couple. As they made their way to the ceremony, onlookers couldn’t help but notice Queen Camilla’s choice of accessory — a brooch that she has worn before.

The brooch is thought to have special meaning for the Queen, and it was a symbolic choice for her first official public appearance as Queen.

At the event, Camilla turned heads with a navy dress with white accents and a coordinating hat. But what really stood out was the beautiful brooch she was wearing – the Queen Mother’s Rock Crystal Brooch.

This exquisite piece of jewelry has a long and fascinating history, and it’s no wonder that the Queen has chosen to wear it on more than one occasion.

A closer look at the Queen Mother’s Rock Crystal Brooch

A piece of royal jewelry with a fascinating history, the Queen Mother’s Rock Crystal Brooch is truly one of a kind. Featuring a stunning rock crystal at its center, surrounded by a beautiful Art Deco diamond motif, the brooch is believed to have been crafted by none other than Cartier.

Inherited by Queen Elizabeth II, the brooch was later gifted to Camilla, who has been spotted wearing it on numerous occasions since her marriage.

In terms of value, Criss Cut reports that diamond experts believe the piece is worth around $20,000. Given its history and meaning, Camilla often wears the brooch for special occasions.

“It comes as no surprise to see that Queen Camilla wore such a special brooch for today’s Maundy Thursday service, as it’s the first of hers and the King’s reign,” Maxwell Stone, an expert in fine jewelry, explained. “I’d estimate the brooch to be worth $20,000.”

Apart from the recent event, Camilla wore the brooch during the State Opening of Parliament a few years again. She also donned the piece for the 2021 Platinum Jubilee Pageant and the Royal Festival of Remembrance.

Camilla Parker Bowles takes on a new title for King Charles III’s reign

Reports have been swirling that Camilla is in line for a big title change. Sources have revealed that Camilla will soon be known as Queen instead of Queen Consort, a title that would elevate her status within the royal family.

While the news has not been officially confirmed, many believe that the change in title could come after the upcoming coronation of King Charles III, which is set to take place in May.

Camilla and Charles tied the knot back in 2005 and, at the time, she was granted the title of the Duchess of Cornwall. Upon Charles’ ascension to the throne, Camilla became the Queen Consort.

The title change was in line with Queen Elizabeth II’s wishes, though many assumed Camilla always intended to drop the “consort” portion of the title. King Charles III’s coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6.