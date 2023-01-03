Camille Claps Back at Below Deck’s Captain Lee: ‘Have You Lost Your Mind?’

Camille Lamb hit back at Captain Lee Rosbach’s comments about her behavior on Below Deck, massively shading him for his remark about how she’s lost her mind.

Rosbach, who briefly stepped away from the boat to address a medical issue, decided to live tweet during the latest episode. Lamb spent a good portion of the episode in tears, pushing back at her superiors and complaining about the deck/stew position.

And while Rosbach used to blog and live tweet in the past, he’s been relatively quiet this season. This is the first episode where he didn’t hold back and Lamb wasn’t happy with his remarks.

Captain Lee says ‘crying again, really’ about Camille on ‘Below Deck’

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean stepped in as the relief captain and tried to remedy the situation. Lamb and second stew Alissa Humber clashed immediately, but also Lamb made it clear she mainly wanted to be on deck. At one point during the episode, Lamb demanded to bosun Ross Mcharg that she remain on deck. Mcharg was furious with her delivery.

Camille Lamb and Captain Lee Rosbach |Laurent Bassett/Bravo

“Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate,” Rosbach tweeted during the episode. He also noted the amount of crying during the episode – both Humber and Lamb were in tears at one point.

Camille asks Captain Lee if he’s lost his mind and takes a swipe at him

Lamb shot back at Rosbach for his remark. “Have you lost your mind?” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m a 24-year-old trying to figure out life, you just made it that more difficult. You know … I thought the exact same thing when you joked about dragging your d*** through whiskey glass in front of a crowd of people at the premiere. My exact thought was of all the things you’ve lost Lee, you miss your mind the most. Get real and get off Twitter with that bull.”

Of all the things you’ve lost Camille, you miss your mind the most. Your behavior, from what I’m seeing is not at all what I would expect nor tolerate. — Captain Lee (@capthlr) January 3, 2023

The Below Deck episode, “There’s No Crying in Yachting” ended with Yawn issuing an ultimatum to Lamb. After moving her to the interior but still hearing pushback from Lamb over the radio, Yawn told Lamb she had to adjust her attitude or this was her last charter.

Lamb took the news well in front of Yawn, but then melted down while cleaning cabins and screamed at Humber to leave the cabin.

Camille said the deck/stew role on ‘Below Deck’ was ‘pretty confusing’

Lamb admitted to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the deck/stew role on M/Y St. David wasn’t a very organized position. “It was the first deck/stew that’s ever been on Below Deck and I don’t know if my department heads had ever managed a deck/stew. So it was a bit confusing for me,” she said. “I didn’t really know where I stood a lot of the time. And when I was done in the interior, I was like, OK, well do I just see myself to the exterior? Like how does this work? So yeah it was definitely pretty confusing.”

She also had nothing but kind words for Rosbach. “I feel like he’s got this hard exterior, but he’s pretty mushy inside,” she shared. “I feel like he’s a little softie and he’s sweet and sensitive.”

Lamb added, “I think he’s a really good mentor to a lot of people. And, I think if he says he doesn’t like me, I don’t think that’s true. I think he loves me.”

Find out if Camille Lamb will remain on Below Deck next Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.