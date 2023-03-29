Candiace Dillard Bassett From ‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Is Like Lala Kent From ‘Vanderpump Rules’: ‘She Stays Eating These Girls Up and She Means It’

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett is one of the TV personalities starring on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. As a veteran Bravolebrity, Dillard Bassett is a fan of other hit Bravo reality shows as well, including Vanderpump Rules. She has a special soft spot for Lala Kent.

Candiace Dillard Bassett | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Candiace Dillard Bassett stars on season 3 of ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip’

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered in 2021 and brings together alumni from various Real Housewives franchises as they vacation together in various picturesque locales. Season 1 took place in the Turks and Caicos, while season 2 took place in Massachusetts.

Season 3 of RHUGT premiered on Peacock in March 2023 and saw various Housewives alums take over Thailand. The cast includes Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York City, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami, and Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Candiace Dillard Bassett compared herself to Lala Kent from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Following the “Scandoval” around season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Candiace Dillard Bassett shared her thoughts on the mess. When Bravo posted the unique seating chart (or rather, charts) for the reunion on Instagram, she chimed in in the comments. “Okay… I have questions,” she wrote. “Why are there two seating charts? And the people who allegedly cheated are sitting next to each other in front of the woman that was cheated on?! Who is making these decisions? I’m getting heartburn and my edges are falling out just looking at this!”

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the drama that has been unfolding on screen, even before the Pump Rules cast members were made aware of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair. “Y’all got me in here catching up on Vanderpump,” she wrote in a tweet, per Heavy, “and Lalaaaaa [laughing emojis]. She is me and I am her. She stays eating these girls up and she means it. I love a spicy queen.”

In another tweet, she praised Ariana Madix and her levelheadedness. “Ariana is a vibe. She’s such a calm and stable force but will give it to you if you earn it,” she wrote. “I enjoy her on this show! It really makes me want to burn everything down for her even more, because who cheats on a bad b****? (a raggedy man, that’s who).”

Ariana is a vibe. She’s such a calm and stable force but will give it to you if you earn it lollll. I enjoy her on this show! It really makes me want to burn everything down for her even more, because who cheats on a bad bitch? (a raggady man, that’s who) #VanderpumpRules — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) March 23, 2023

Lala Kent stood up for Ariana Madix on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

After news of Scandoval broke, Lala Kent took to her Instagram Stories to share that Madix had given her permission to make Tom Sandoval’s life a living hell.

“Anyone going to Tom Sandoval’s show tonight, here is the drill. I obviously will not be there but I want you all to bust into a chant of, ‘ARIANA! ARIANA!’” she said, according to Us Weekly. “This is so fun, I usually don’t get involved but now I am activated. I am activated as f***. Now that I have consent from Ariana … blowtorch, gasoline, grenade launcher, it’s all ready.”