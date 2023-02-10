Carrie Underwood Doesn’t Ask Her Husband for Advice About Her Music: ‘He’s Not My Fan’

If Carrie Underwood wanted advice about how to play hockey, she’d probably ask her husband, Mike Fisher. But when it comes to her Grammy-winning country music, she said he’s not the first person she goes to. Sometimes, he only hears her songs once they’re out, and everyone else listens to them, too. And when asked why that is, she explained it’s pretty simple: “He’s not my fan. He’s my husband.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood’s husband is a retired NHL player

Underwood married Fisher, then a player for the National Hockey League, in 2010. They had their first son in 2015, and Fisher retired in 2018. Then, they had their second son, Jacob, in 2019. The family just celebrated his fourth birthday.

In the fourth episode of the couple’s documentary, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Underwood revealed that Fisher began joking about making music once he retired from the NHL. “He thinks he can sing now,” she shared, adding he was saying things like, “My new song drops Friday.”

“I’m like, ‘Don’t say ‘drops,'” she recalled. Then, she joked, “I’m gonna go play hockey now. How would you feel about that?”

“I’m a better singer than you are a hockey player,” he declared, to which she responded with uncertainty. “What? I don’t think so. I don’t know,” she told him.

Carrie Underwood doesn’t ask her husband for music advice because he’s her spouse, not her fan

In an interview with ET Canada, Underwood revealed Fisher isn’t someone she turns to for music and career advice. “Nope. Nope,” she said, shaking her head when asked. She explained that while the former NHL player would be “brutally honest” with her, she added, “He’s not my fan. He’s my husband.”

Since her music is something she shares with her fans, she said she’d recorded songs he had only heard when they were finished. “When I’m making music, I’m doing what I love,” she explained. “Obviously, you want that to translate to fans.”

Underwood added that she usually values what Fisher says but noted, “In this context, not so much.”

She also pointed out that she’s not disrespecting her marriage, as he doesn’t ask her for advice about playing hockey. If he did, she guessed, “I’d be like, ‘I don’t know. You looked good out on the ice.'”

Carrie Underwood said she doesn’t know if her husband would be a fan of her music if they weren’t married

While talking to ET Canada, Underwood said she and Fisher have very different musical tastes, confessing, “I don’t know if he would be a Carrie Underwood fan if he was not married to me.”

That is one of a few areas where the couple agreed to disagree. For example, “Carrie does not like hunting one bit,” Fisher shared about his wife, who doesn’t eat meat (Mike and Carrie: God & Country).

“If he could be a vegan/vegetarian,” Underwood added, “my life would be almost perfect.”

Fortunately, they have something that always unites them — aside from sharing their two kids. “We know God brought us together, and [we] trust his judgment,” Underwood shared.