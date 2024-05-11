'Blue Bloods' star Tom Selleck still hopes CBS 'will come to their senses' and reverse the decision to cancel the show after 14 seasons.

Blue Bloods fans shouldn’t count on CBS changing its mind about the future of the cop drama. Last fall, the network announced that the show would end after a two-part 14th season. Despite hints from the cast that they’d be happy to see the series continue, there’s little chance that the cancellation will be reversed, an exec recently said.

‘Blue Bloods’ will get ‘the sendoff it deserves’

CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach addressed the potential for Blue Bloods being un-canceled during a press conference on May 2.

“We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show,” she said, according to Deadline. “We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the sendoff it deserves.”

However, unlike S.W.A.T., which got a surprise season 8 renewal after being canceled last fall, there’s no chance of an 11th-hour save for the Tom Selleck show.

“We love this cast, we love their passion for the show,” Reisenbach said. “All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Tom Selleck hopes CBS ‘will come to their senses’

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in ‘Blue Bloods’ | CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

CBS doesn’t seem to be willing to budge on its decision to cancel Blue Bloods. But Selleck, who has played NYPD chief Frank Reagan since the show premiered in 2010, isn’t giving up hope.

​​”Well, that’s a good question,” told CBS Sunday Morning when asked if the show really was ending. “I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses.”

The Magnum P.I. star added that the show – which also stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan – was a strong performer for the network.

“We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast,” he said. “We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

‘Blue Bloods’ was almost canceled after season 13

Wahlberg has also previously hinted that there might be hope for a Blue Bloods Season 15. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show (via People), he said season 14 was “allegedly” the final season for the show.

“Potentially,” he said when speaking about whether Blue Bloods would really conclude later this year. “There are rumblings, so we’ll see what happens.”

According to reports, CBS was on the verge of canceling Blue Bloods after season 13. The network only greenlit another season after the cast and producers agreed to 25% salary cuts, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes also stream on Paramount+. The season 14 part 1 finale airs May 17.

